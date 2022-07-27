×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

All Blacks’ long injury cloud darkens ahead of Boks clashes

Talisman Brodie Retallick and prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi won’t play against the Boks

27 July 2022 - 15:13
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
A fractured cheekbone will prevent Brodie Retallick from playing against the Springboks.
A fractured cheekbone will prevent Brodie Retallick from playing against the Springboks.
Image: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019

The All Blacks’ inability to boss the tight exchanges invited much post-series scrutiny after their series defeat to Ireland and the portents are only getting gloomier ahead of their trip to SA.

The All Blacks depart New Zealand later this week for their twin clashes against the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium and Ellis Park, and some of the men who have routinely occupied their engine room have had to yield due to on-the-job incidents.

Lock Brodie Retallick and props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu’ungafasi were selected in their squad but won’t be fit in time to play against the Springboks on consecutive weekends.

All Blacks coach Foster rides out storm, promises change as they turn attention to the Springboks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has survived the storm of criticism that followed the mid-year series loss to Ireland, at least for now, and on Friday ...
Sport
5 days ago

The All Blacks’ prop talent pool has shrunk in recent years, and with the competent and combative Joe Moody a long-term ACL casualty, they are now having to cast their net perhaps wider than they intended to.

The injury prognosis on Tu’ungafasi was gloomier than expected and the 47-Test prop will remain behind as he recovers from a neck injury.

His place goes to Fletcher Newell, who has been one of the emerging talents on the Crusaders’ seemingly endless production line of fine tight forwards.

The All Blacks coaching staff will prepare for an almighty scrum battle with the Springboks, who are particularly well-stocked in the tight forward department. The 22-year-old Newell may of course prove a revelation, but he will be up against some grizzled campaigners should he see game time against the Boks.

Springbok coach Nienaber recalls veterans Vermeulen and Steyn for the Rugby Championship

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled vastly experienced campaigners Duane Vermeulen and Frans Steyn for the home leg of the Rugby ...
Sport
4 days ago

Apart from prop, the All Blacks will also lament missing personnel in the second row.

Retallick, the vastly experienced and talismanic lock, won’t play against the Springboks because of the fractured cheekbone he suffered against Ireland. His power, physicality and sheer bloody-mindedness have been a constant feature for the All Blacks since he made his Test debut in 2012.

Even with him in the team the All Blacks’ inability to measure up to Ireland’s physicality in the recent Test series has been much talked about. The visiting pack held sway for large parts of the series, and while the All Blacks’ gamebreakers in the past (and the first Test) might have found a way to run to victory, Ireland this time shut down their escape routes.

The criticism would not have escaped the eyes and ears of the All Blacks’ forwards.

They are likely to be fired up to meet and better what the Boks throw at them, but the injuries have limited their options.

READ MORE

Blast from the past: Boks bomb the All Blacks in Bloem

Today in SA sports history: July 25
Sport
3 days ago

Boks need introspection as they head into Rugby Championship

The Springboks, All Blacks, Wallabies and Los Pumas all emerged from their mid-year skirmishes with unwanted scratches, bumps and bruises.
Sport
4 days ago

All Blacks’ Foster not the first coach to touch down in SA under pressure

SA has been a graveyard for many international coaches. The two upcoming matches against New Zealand will be telling
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded ... Soccer
  2. Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m Soccer
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs launch 2022-23 jersey that aims to embody ‘fresh revival’ Soccer
  5. WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo Soccer

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...