Lukhanyo Am: Boks must expect furious backlash from All Blacks
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
The Springboks must ensure they deliver their “A-game” for the full 80 minutes against a wounded All Blacks team in Mbombela next Saturday, SA’s dazzling back division star Lukhanyo Am says.
After a hard-fought series win over Wales, the Boks face the All Blacks in Mbombela and then in Johannesburg a week later, before embarking on a three-match tour to Australia and Argentina.
A capacity 40,000 crowd is expected to pack Mbombela Stadium to watch the Boks take on an All Blacks reeling from a series defeat against Ireland.
With their backs to the wall, Am says the Boks will have to be at their best to repel a furious onslaught from the New Zealanders in the opening game of the Rugby Championship.
“When you face the All Blacks, they are one of the teams where you have to ensure you are on your A-game all the time,” Am said.
“We all know we will be facing a different threat compared to what we faced against Wales. The Boks are doing their prep and we trust that will put us in a better place for the Test.”
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said his team would be facing a New Zealand side that boasts a good skill set and a powerful pack.
“It will probably be a bit different to the challenge we faced against Wales.
“I think if you look at New Zealand and the athletes and skill set they have it will probably be a game built around a lot of continuity.
