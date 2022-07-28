Pressure goes both ways, says Bok coach Nienaber as he faces selection posers

As much as the All Blacks’ Ian Foster will arrive here under huge pressure to arrest his team’s losing sequence of five matches, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber needs no reminding that the wheel that determines the fortunes of an international coach is in perpetual motion.

Nienaber is under no illusion that the shoe could be on the other foot if the Boks were to slide to defeat in their opening two Rugby Championship Tests at Mbombela and Ellis Park against the All Blacks.

“We are all under pressure — if you lose two games you are under pressure,” Nienaber reminded.

Foster’s situation is particularly pressing, not just because of the five straight losses, but the home series defeat against Ireland was a bitter pill to swallow for All Blacks fans who had to sit through it. The All Blacks will want to relieve pressure and twin wins against their old foe will serve that objective and then some.

“I think they are going to be desperate, but at the same time, I think New Zealand are always desperate. They have a lot to play for just like us. We are playing for our nation, and they are playing for their nation.