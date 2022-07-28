URC fixtures out: Stormers start title defence at home to Connacht

The next United Rugby Championship (URC) season is 50 days away but SA teams will have to wait a week longer to get the ball rolling.
All 18 rounds of the tournament that kicks off on September 16 have been confirmed, but broadcast selections and kickoff times are set to be confirmed early next month.
SA teams will not be in action on the opening weekend, which means the Stormers will only start the defence of their title a week later at home against Connacht.
The Bulls, finalists in the inaugural competition, are also at home at the start when they host last season's quarterfinalists Edinburgh. The Sharks are away to Parma, while the Lions will visit the Ospreys as their first engagements in this edition of the tournament.
The competition will feature seven rounds before the start of the Autumn Nations Series.
The URC format will again see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with their places in the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and Grand Final.
“The diversity of our league we so proudly celebrate, is also a reason for the immense complexity of putting together our season two fixtures,” said Martin Anayi, URC CEO.
“We have seen the success of our tournament format culminating in the grandest of grand finals last season and we look forward to going on this journey with our fans and with our stakeholders to another successful year of world-class rugby in action.”
United Rugby Championship schedule 2022/23
Round 1 —
Friday, September 16 / Saturday, September 17 / Sunday, September 18
Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons RFC
Ulster v Connacht
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors
Zebre Parma v Leinster
Scarlets v Ospreys
Cardiff Rugby v Munster
Sharks v Stormers
Emirates Lions v Bulls
Round 2 —
Friday, September 23 / Saturday, September 24 / Sunday, September 25
Zebre Parma v Sharks
Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Rugby
Leinster v Benetton
Stormers v Connacht
Bulls v Edinburgh Rugby
Scarlets v Ulster
Ospreys v Lions
Dragons RFC v Munster
Round 3 —
Friday, September 30 / Saturday, October 1 / Sunday, October 2
Cardiff Rugby v Lions
Ulster v Leinster
Benetton v Scarlets
Stormers v Edinburgh Rugby
Vodacom Bulls v Connacht
Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors
Munster v Zebre Parma
Dragons RFC v Sharks
URC fixtures out: Stormers start title defence at home to Connacht
Round 4 —
Friday, October 7 / Saturday, October 8 / Sunday, October 9
Edinburgh Rugby v Lions
Zebre Parma v Stormers
Glasgow Warriors v Bulls
Connacht v Munster
Benetton v Dragons RFC
Scarlets v Cardiff Rugby
Leinster v Sharks
Ulster v Ospreys
Round 5 —
Friday, October 14 / Saturday, October 15 / Sunday, October 16
Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton
Ospreys v Stormers
Lions v Ulster
Sharks v Glasgow Warriors
Munster v Bulls
Scarlets v Zebre Parma
Cardiff Rugby v Dragons RFC
Connacht v Leinster
Round 6 —
Friday, October 21 / Saturday, October 22 / Sunday, October 23
Connacht v Scarlets
Benetton v Bulls
Zebre Parma v Edinburgh Rugby
Lions v Glasgow Warriors
Sharks v Ulster
Dragons RFC v Ospreys
Cardiff Rugby v Stormers
Leinster v Munster
Round 7 —
Friday, October 28 / Saturday, October 29 / Sunday, October 30
Scarlets v Leinster
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton
Cardiff Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby
Dragons RFC v Zebre Parma
Munster v Ulster
Ospreys v Connacht
Bulls v Sharks
Lions v Stormers
Round 8 —
Friday, November 25 / Saturday, November 26 / Sunday, November 27
Benetton v Edinburgh Rugby
Lions v Dragons RFC
Bulls v Ospreys
Sharks v Cardiff Rugby
Munster v Connacht
Stormers v Scarlets
Leinster v Glasgow Warriors
Ulster v Zebre Parma
Round 9 —
Friday, December 2 / Saturday, December 3 / Sunday, December 4
Edinburgh Rugby v Munster
Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors
Sharks v Ospreys
Stormers v Dragons RFC
Lions v Scarlets
Vodacom Bulls v Cardiff Rugby
Connacht v Benetton
Leinster v Ulster
Round 10 —
Friday, December 23 / Saturday, December 24 / Monday, December 26
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby
Sharks v Lions
Stormers v Bulls
Benetton v Zebre Parma
Dragons RFC v Cardiff Rugby
Connacht v Ulster
Munster v Leinster
Ospreys v Scarlets
Round 11 —
Friday, December 30 / Saturday, December 31 / Sunday, January 1
Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors
Sharks v Bulls
Stormers v Lions
Zebre Parma v Benetton
Scarlets v Dragons RFC
Leinster v Connacht
Ulster v Munster
Cardiff Rugby v Ospreys
Round 12 —
Friday, January 6 / Saturday, January 7 / Sunday, January 8
Dragons RFC v Bulls
Glasgow Warriors v Stormers
Benetton v Ulster
Connacht v Sharks
Cardiff Rugby v Scarlets
Munster v Lions
Ospreys v Leinster
Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre Parma
Round 13 —
Friday, January 27 / Saturday, January 28 / Sunday, January 29
Ulster v Stormers
Zebre Parma v Ospreys
Benetton v Munster
Dragons RFC v Glasgow Warriors
Connacht v Lions
Scarlets v Bulls
Edinburgh Rugby v Sharks
Leinster v Cardiff Rugby
Round 14 —
Friday, February 17 / Saturday, February 18 / Sunday, February 19
Glasgow Warriors v Ulster
Munster v Ospreys
Zebre Parma v Connacht
Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby
Leinster v Dragons RFC
Cardiff Rugby v Benetton
Bulls v Stormers
Lions v Sharks
Round 15 —
Friday, March 3 / Saturday, March 4 / Sunday, March 5
Munster v Scarlets
Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Parma
Cardiff Rugby v Ulster
Dragons RFC v Connacht
Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster
Ospreys v Benetton
Bulls v Lions
Stormers v Sharks
Round 16 —
Friday, March 24 / Saturday, March 25 / Sunday, March 26
Benetton v Lions
Ulster v Bulls
Scarlets v Sharks
Zebre Parma v Cardiff Rugby
Leinster v Stormers
Ospreys v Dragons RFC
Connacht v Edinburgh Rugby
Munster v Glasgow Warriors
Round 17 —
Friday, April 14 / Saturday, April 15 / Sunday, April 16
Sharks v Benetton
Connacht v Cardiff Rugby
Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets
Bulls v Zebre Parma
Lions v Leinster
Edinburgh Rugby v Ospreys
Stormers v Munster
Ulster v Dragons RFC
Round 18 —
Friday, April 21 / Saturday, April 22 / Sunday, April 23
Stormers v Benetton
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht
Lions v Zebre Parma
Bulls v Leinster
Ospreys v Cardiff Rugby
Dragons RFC v Scarlets
Sharks v Munster
Ulster v Edinburgh Rugby
