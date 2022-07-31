Blitzboks meet Australia in Commonwealth Sevens semifinals

The Springbok Sevens were in firm control of their Commonwealth Games quarterfinal on Saturday evening as they beat Canada by 33-0 to advance into the top-four, where they will meet Australia.

SA play Australia at 2.04pm on Sunday afternoon at Coventry Stadium in Birmingham.

They will be without Siviwe Soyizwapi though, as the SA captain’s tournament was cut short after he was injured against Scotland earlier on Saturday — a match the Blitzboks won by 34-0.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens will face Sri Lanka at 7pm on Sunday evening in the seventh-place playoff.

Zain Davids, who took over the men’s captaincy in the quarterfinal from Soyizwapi, said: “We will always be happy with a victory, especially as we stuck to our processes, defended well and we also did our basics well, so I think we can be happy.

“Losing ‘Shakes’ is not great — he is a proper leader who leads from the front and never gives up, the players really look up to him and we realise we have big shoes to fill, but we will try to do that for Siviwe.”