Rugby

Springboks not underestimating troubled All Blacks

01 August 2022 - 15:47 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN MBOMBELA
Frans Malherbe during the Springboks press conference in Mbombela on August 1 2022.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

New Zealand's woes are not lulling the Springboks into a false sense of security.

The mighty All Blacks arrived in SA country at the weekend with their tails between their legs after they were handed their first series loss on home soil by rampant Ireland last month.

The 32-22 loss against Ireland in Wellington was also the All Blacks' fourth defeat in five Tests, leaving coach Ian Foster under tremendous pressure.

As the Boks stepped up their preparations for the Rugby Championship clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Deon Davids and prop Frans Malherbe said they were not underestimating the wounded side.

“We are very task-based, we are focused in terms of what we need to do. I don’t think there is any Test match where we have ever underestimated any team,” Davids said.

“We understand that for us it is important to be at our best for every Test we play in. History will tell you that a Test match between SA and New Zealand is always a hotly-contested game.”

Davids noted that the All Blacks will be looking to right their wrongs on the Lowveld by getting back to winning ways in the first of back-to-back Tests.

The second match is at Ellis Park next weekend.

“We understand as a team they are desperate in terms of putting up a better performance, but we are also desperate in terms of improving our game. Out attitude towards the way we prepare for NZ or another team won’t change, it is all about becoming the best we can be.”

Malherbe said he is expecting a dangerous All Blacks who will be highly motivated to prove doubters wrong and get back to winning ways.

“They are a very dangerous side who can never be underestimated,” said the experienced Stormers tighthead prop who will be a key member of the pack.

“The All Blacks will always be a formidable side. They had two results not going their way recently against the Irish, but we are not reading too much into that because they will be desperate to change their situation.”

Springboks put plans in place to tame All Blacks, says Bok lock Orie

The Springboks are planning to add to the All Blacks' misery, with plans being made to tame the New Zealanders in the opening Rugby Championship ...
Sport
3 days ago

Malherbe is also expecting a tough contest in scrums at what should be a sold-out Mbombela Stadium.

“I won’t say there are certain pointers, but it is still the All Blacks scrum and it will always be good. If you underestimate them you will be in big trouble because they don’t have anything coming short on their part.”

Davids said the Boks face the All Blacks with the knowledge that there is room for improvement after SA's 2-1 series win over Wales last month.

“After the Wales series, we took a short break and we reconvened in a preparation camp where we revisited our performances in those three Tests to see which areas we think went well and also to see where we need to improve.

Wounded or not, All Blacks are no match for the Springboks

For all the talk of the All Blacks being under pressure, the only pressure in the next fortnight is on the Springboks.
Sport
1 day ago

“We have done a thorough review on that and our training sessions were based on those areas. We were very honest in terms of where we think we are in different departments and how we can improve.

“For us it is always a challenge in terms of taking it tournament by tournament and game by game to improve and build towards the bigger picture.

“Having New Zealand here at the start of the Rugby Championship, we are realistic in terms of the challenge that lies ahead of us and that we need to be much better.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Clash of the titans: Road to SA may be to redemption or perdition for All Blacks

Don't expect the Springboks to cut and paste the tactics Ireland recently employed so successfully against the All Blacks.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Can the All Blacks foster a performance to help coach keep his job?

As Ian Foster arrives in SA this week with his back against the wall, he could do well to take a leaf out of Jake White’s book
Sport
3 days ago

Pressure goes both ways, says Bok coach Nienaber as he faces selection posers

As much as the All Blacks' Ian Foster will arrive here under huge pressure to arrest his team's losing sequence of five matches, Springbok coach ...
Sport
4 days ago

Lukhanyo Am: Boks must expect furious backlash from All Blacks

The Springboks must ensure they deliver their “A-game” for the full 80 minutes against a wounded All Blacks team in Nelspruit next Saturday, SA’s ...
Sport
4 days ago
