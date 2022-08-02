Accuracy and intensity the buzzwords for Boks ahead of All Blacks Test

The Springboks will aim to bring accuracy and intensity to their huge Rugby Championship clash against wounded New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Accuracy and intensity were some of the key aspects for Ireland in their 2-1 series shock of the All Blacks in New Zealand last month as they handed their hosts their first back-to-back home Test defeats since 1998.

The All Blacks are in SA looking to return to winnings ways and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is well aware his team need to find a balance to emerge victorious on the lowveld.

The Boks go into their back-to-back Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand after a 2-1 series win over Wales in which coach Jacques Nienaber's side were not overly impressive.