SA (10) 26
New Zealand (03) 10
SA
Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux
Conversions: Handré Pollard (2)
Penalties: Handré Pollard (3)
Drop Goal: Handré Pollard (1)
Red Card: Kurt-Lee Arendse (74)
NZ
Try: Shannon Frizell
Conversion: Jordie Barrett (1)
Penalty: Jordie Barrett (1)
Mighty Boks thump All Blacks in absorbing Rugby Championship clash in Mbombela
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The Springboks produced a monstrous performance to pile more woe on bitter rivals New Zealand during their absorbing Rugby Championship clash at a sold-out and bouncing Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Backed by a raucous crowd of more than 40,000 people, the Boks rose to the occasion to beat the All Blacks 26-10 as they started this competition on a positive note.
With this result, Siya Kolisi and his men finally registered SA’s first win over New Zealand on home soil since 2014 when Pat Lambie slotted a 52-metre penalty in the dying minutes at Ellis Park.
This victory is going to increase pressure on visiting coach Ian Forster as the once-mighty All Blacks have now suffered three defeats on the spin following successive defeats to Ireland before they travelled here.
Boks determined to finally beat All Blacks in SA after eight years
This was a solid team performance where inexperienced players like Kurt-Lee Arendse and Jaden Hendrikse grabbed their opportunities with both hands to prove that they belong at this level.
Arendse got proceedings going in the early stages with the opening try and Hendrikse, who was introduced to the match after an early injury to Faf de Klerk, dished out commendable performances.
The only stain in the otherwise near perfect evening for Arendse was a red card in the closing stages for a dangerous challenge in the air on Beauden Barrett.
There were also notable performances from old horses Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx, in his 50th Test match, Makazole Mapimpi, Jasper Wiese, Eben Etzebeth and Handré Pollard who returned with 16 points.
The All Blacks were looking to stop the bleeding but they encountered a Bok side motivated by incredible Mbombela supporters who created an intimidating atmosphere.
With experienced campaigners like Sam Cane, Samuel Whitelock, Beauden and Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor Aaron Smith and Ardie Savea, they could not get a favourable result in the Lowveld.
After powerful renditions of the national anthems, the match started on a sour note with De Klerk being stretchered off the pitch after being injured in a tackle inside the opening minute.
Savea believes All Blacks can turn the tide
SA (10) 26
New Zealand (03) 10
SA
Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux
Conversions: Handré Pollard (2)
Penalties: Handré Pollard (3)
Drop Goal: Handré Pollard (1)
Red Card: Kurt-Lee Arendse (74)
NZ
Try: Shannon Frizell
Conversion: Jordie Barrett (1)
Penalty: Jordie Barrett (1)
