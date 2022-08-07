×

Rugby

Nienaber and Kolisi heap praise on ‘Teddy Bear’ Marx after outstanding performance against All Blacks

07 August 2022 - 15:38 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT MBOMBELA
Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx carrying the ball during the Rugby Championship match against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images

On the occasion of his half century of Test matches, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx produced an imposing and near flawless performance against New Zealand where he completely bossed the breakdown.

During the game, he made eight carries, four monster tackles, won five turnovers and was a menace for the All Blacks during the 26-10 Rugby Championship win by the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

After the match, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber paid tribute to Marx who was deservedly named the man-of-the-match for his outstanding performance in his 50th Test as a Springbok.

“I thought he was outstanding and that’s Malcolm for you,” said Nienaber.

“He is the guy that exemplifies what a Springbok should be. He is a warrior, a guy who had to work hard to get where he is. He had to make the change from loose forward to hooker, so he really had to work hard to get where he is.

“I have worked with him since he was an U20 in 2014 and it is phenomenal to see what a guy he has become. This was a milestone game and hopefully it will prepare the road going forward for him for the next 50 Test matches.”

Kolisi shared Nienaber’s sentiments, adding that Marx is the heartbeat of the team.

“I was just telling him how proud I am of him, just honouring him because he is one of those guys that can start at any team. He never complains with training sessions and off the field as well, so I was just telling him how happy we are as a team for him,” said Kolisi as he recounted an emotional embrace he shared with Marx before the match.

“In the build-up to this game this week, he never made it about himself. He’s going to be a father soon and that is huge for him. He is a special guy in our team, Faf (De Klerk) calls him the 'Teddy Bear' of the team.

“He is always making jokes but when he gets on the field he switches to someone else and he comes around.”

Marx is expected to be key for SA again when they meet in the second match at an already sold-out Ellis Park on Saturday where the Springboks will be looking to complete a double over their bitter rivals.

