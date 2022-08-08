×

Rugby

Bulls utility back Moodie called-up to the Springboks as cover for suspended Arendse

08 August 2022 - 18:47
Bulls utility back Canan Moodie has been called up to the Springboks as cover for suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls utility back Canan Moodie has been called up to the Springboks squad as cover at wing as the team prepares for the second Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The call-up of the former Junior Springbok follows the four-week suspension of Kurt-Lee Arendse for a dangerous tackle against the All Blacks in Nelspruit at the weekend.

The suspension of Arendse means he will miss the Boks’ next three Tests and will only be available for the final Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban on September 24.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is excited to welcome Moodie, who can cover wing and fullback, into the Springboks set-up in what marks his first senior national call-up.

“Canan is one of the exciting young backline prospects in the country as he showed in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this year,” said Nienaber.

“His consistently superb performances earned him a place in the final against eventual champions, the DHL Stormers, and this, combined with his Junior Springbok experience in the 2021 u-20 International Series, will set him in good stead as he enters the Springboks environment.

“Canan was due for a second stint with the Junior Boks this year, but unfortunately missed out because of injury. He has a high work ethic and he’s a skilful player, so we are excited to see what he brings to squad.”

Arendse, in turn, has been released from the national squad as the Boks prepare for Saturday’s encounter against New Zealand at Ellis Park, which will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina for the away leg of the Rugby Championship.

TimesLIVE

