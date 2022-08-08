“Jaden stepped up well and we are fortunate t we have quality nines in the team. There is Faf (De Klerk), there is Jaden, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach still coming back from injury and Grant Williams.
Nienaber impressed by eye-catching performances from Hendrikse and Arendse
Jaden Hendrikse was thrown into the deep end during the absorbing Springboks’ 26-10 Rugby Championship win over New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium, and he successfully negotiated the stormy waters.
First choice scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was injured in a tackle inside the opening minute and this situation called the 22-year-old Sharks man into action earlier than expected for his fifth Boks appearance.
Hendrikse was not overwhelmed as he gave a solid and confident display in front of a sold-out crowd as the Boks finally registered their first win over New Zealand on home soil after eight years.
Reflecting on Hendrikse’s performance, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said they are fortunate to have five quality scrumhalves who are pushing each other for starting places.
“Jaden stepped up well and we are fortunate t we have quality nines in the team. There is Faf (De Klerk), there is Jaden, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach still coming back from injury and Grant Williams.
“There are five quality scrumhalves in the group and competition is fierce there. We back Jaden and we backed him in the last Test match against Wales and he wasn’t nervous at all when he came on. He knew what to do and obviously he is playing some good rugby.”
Nienaber was also full of praise for Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored the Boks’ opening try early after 10minutes to settle the nerves.
“Kurt-Lee is going to play a lot of Test matches for the Springboks in the future, and I thought he was excellent on the day. He did exactly what we thought he would do and we are happy with his performance.”
The only stain on the otherwise near perfect evening for Arendse was a red card he received in the closing stages for a dangerous challenge in the air on Beauden Barrett.
In that tackle, Arendse was also injured and Nienaber said they will wait for medical reports to determine whether he needs to be replaced for the second match at Ellis Park.
“I am not sure with Kurt-Lee. We will see what happens. We will have a discussion on that on Sunday evening. I will sit down with the selectors but we played Jesse (Kriel) there last year and he also started on the wing for us in 2018 against New Zealand.
“Jesse is a guy who can play at wing for us. We also have Warrick Gelant who can help us. There are a few options available. I am not sure who will come in there. It is not my call alone.”
