Barrett briefly feared the worst

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett admits he momentarily feared the worst after he landed on his neck and shoulders as a result of an aerial clash with Kurt-Lee Arendse in last weekend’s Test at Mbombela Stadium.
Barrett, who received lengthy treatment on the field after his awkward fall that saw Arendse red-carded in the 75th minute, said “relief is an understatement” when he realised that no lasting damage was done.
The collision happened at breakneck speed, with both players contesting the ball, though Arendse was in no realistic position to win possession.
Walked off
“It was quite a big collision and I did think of the worst instantly,” said Barrett. “Especially, when I was on the ground and was told to keep still. It was only when Doc came on and asked ‘can you move your fingers, your toes’. I was relieved I passed all those tests. Eventually I was able to sit up and walk off but there was a fearful period there for a minute,” Barrett admitted.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
He was philosophical about the collision saying “it’s high speed, split second stuff that can be dangerous”.
“It is quite scary when you go over backwards and you find yourself coming down on your head and shoulders. I understand that. It is part of the game. Every time you go up for the high ball you have to be courageous. Sometimes the chasers don’t get it right. They’ve got intentions to get up but run onto the person.”
More high balls coming
Barrett said SA is likely to continue their aerial bombardment when the teams clash this weekend at Ellis Park, as that is an area of their game that is highly developed.
“We expected that from SA in terms of the high collision and contest. I don’t think they’ll change anything. They will look to make it a contest. A 50/50. We have to be courageous and get up.
“SA used it as a strength, they create carnage up in the air and they like to play off the spills.
“It is not something we focus on when we have the ball,” explained Barrett.
With his team firmly on the back foot after their 26-10 defeat last weekend and five defeats from their last six Tests, Barrett knows this is not the time for self-doubt.
“We believe in what we are doing and where we’re heading. Winning is a habit but losing can be too. We have to remember what got us here in the first place.
He said the All Blacks must focus on simplifying things and not listen to too much external noise. Just enjoy playing footie. We’ll ask our fans to back us. We certainly need that.”
Ellis Park inhospitable
The fact that they have to pick up the pieces at Ellis Park makes their task even more daunting. The All Blacks have had success at the ground but those teams had a lot more going for them.
“It is a great place to play rugby,” said Barrett. “It's on the highveld, its 1600m above sea level so it stings when you breathe when you're fatigued. The ball travels further.
“The intensity of the Springboks, the hostility from the crowd, green jerseys everywhere, afternoon kickoff, it is just rugby at its best. We love those challenges. We will be there giving everything we've got.”
