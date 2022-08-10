Cane says All Blacks know where they must improve against Boks in second Test at Ellis Park

New Zealand captain Sam Cane says his side has identified the areas where they can apply pressure back on SA in their second Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The All Blacks have lost five of their last six tests, and were thoroughly outplayed in the first game against the Springboks in Nelspruit this past weekend, going down 26-10 and barely throwing a punch in the contest, their biggest loss to the Boks in 94 years.

“We had a good look at opportunities missed and where we can get better,” Cane told reporters on Tuesday.

“We have been brutally honest with each other and it's never personal, it's about learning off an individual's error so the team can get better as well.