Rugby

All Blacks axe their props

Tourists are seeking improvement at scrum time against the marauding Boks

11 August 2022 - 14:48
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett falls to the ground after colliding with Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse during the Rugby Championship match at Mbombela Stadium. Barrett has been cleared to play at Ellis Park but will start from the bench.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

In a desperate attempt to address their shortfalls, the All Blacks have reached for the axe.

They will have two new starting props, a flank, a flyhalf as well as a reshaped bench for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

The fall out from last week’s 26-10 defeat to the Boks at Mbombela Stadium has continued with last week’s starting props making way Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax.

Only hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho has retained his place from last week’s starting front row.

The All Blacks have also introduced the uncapped prop Fletcher Newell to the bench.

The changes in the front row are a tacit admission of their inability to cope with the heat the Springbok pack has applied in that area.

The All Blacks are struggling in that facet in the absence of Joe Moody who has a long-term injury, while Nepo Laulala’s more recent affliction has also limited their options.

Flank Shannon Frizell, who scored a late try last week after coming off the bench, gets a start this week.

In the backline there is one change with Richie Mo’unga replacing Beauden Barrett who has had to undergo head injury assessments this week after his near catastrophic fall late in the game last week.

He was however deemed fit enough to play and will start from the bench.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is hoping to avert a sixth defeat in his team’s last seven matches.

The Springboks by contrast, will be hoping to inflict a third successive defeat on the All Blacks for the first time since 2009 when Peter de Villiers’s team beat their greatest adversaries in Bloemfontein, Durban and Hamilton.

All Blacks team to play the Springboks at Ellis Park — 15 Jordie Barrett; 14 Will Jordan,
13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke; 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith;
8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell; 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock;
3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samson Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Substitutes: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane;
Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.

