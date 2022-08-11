Consistency from coaches helped turn Boks around

The Springboks have first-hand experience of the type of slump the All Blacks are now enduring.

They too hit the skids as recently as 2016 and 2017 with their nadir arriving at the hands of the All Blacks in a 57-0 humiliation in Albany.

A change of coaching staff helped turn the tide and the Boks haven't just won a Rugby World Cup and a series against the British and Irish Lions since, they now get to start favourites in Tests against their old adversaries.

Loose head prop Steven Kitshoff, in the build-up to this weekend's Test at Ellis Park, was asked to put his finger on what brought about the change in fortune.