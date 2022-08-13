“The big factor for us, however, is to keep building and hopefully we can do that, and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
The match will be preceded by a curtain-raiser between the Springbok Women against Spain at 1pm and Kolisi has pleaded with supporters to come early and support the women’s team who are preparing for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.
The Springboks shared a special moment with their female counterparts on Friday morning as they took a combined team photo ahead of Saturday's double-header.
“It’s beautiful that we were able to take a team photo with the Springbok Women,” said Kolisi.
“I’m a big supporter of the team as they work equally as hard as us, if not harder. Female sports unfortunately do not get as much as us, so it is up to us as men to celebrate them.
“The Springbok Women are getting better and better, and we are very proud of them, so I encourage our fans to come out a little earlier and support them because, like us, they are representing us all.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Springbok assistant coach Stick and captain Kolisi expecting backlash from New Zealand
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi are expecting a backlash from a wounded New Zealand when they meet in their eagerly anticipated Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Speaking as they wrapped up their preparations for the clash, Stick and Kolisi said the Springboks will have to replicate the performance they dished out in the 26-10 win at Mbombela last weekend.
If they pull it off in what is expected to be a full and buzzing Ellis Park, this group of Springbok players will achieve a significant feat of having beaten the All Blacks on two successive occasions.
“We had a look at last week’s game, but we cannot dwell on that result too long,” said Kolisi.
“New Zealand are a very good team and they are one performance away from turning things around. From our side, we had a good review of last week’s game and we feel there is a lot we can still improve on.”
Stick concurred with Kolisi. “The All Blacks are a world-class side and with Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf they will be even more dangerous. He can mix up his game with kicking and running, so he will bring something different to the team.
“We know for a fact that we can’t switch off for a moment against them because they have world class players that can punish you. It is going to be a massive challenge and we have to be at the top of our game to beat them.”
For Kolisi and Stick, this is their first opportunity with the Springboks to register back-to-back home wins against the All Blacks.
“It would be great to become one of the best Springbok teams but our focus is on working hard and playing well,” said Kolisi.
“None of the coaches and players have been in this situation before to possibly beat New Zealand in back-to-back Tests at home, so we just want to go out there and give it our all on Saturday.”
This occasion is equally important for Stick who added: “In my lifetime in the Bok team, it is the first time we will be playing back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks at home.
“And we know it is going to be a massive challenge, but we’ll give everything to do well. We have a massive tour ahead, but we don’t want to look too far ahead.
“Emirates Airline Park is a big venue for both teams. I certainly will never forget the Rugby World Cup final in 1995 with Nelson Mandela in attendance and Joel Stransky’s drop-goal.
“The big factor for us, however, is to keep building and hopefully we can do that, and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
The match will be preceded by a curtain-raiser between the Springbok Women against Spain at 1pm and Kolisi has pleaded with supporters to come early and support the women’s team who are preparing for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand later this year.
The Springboks shared a special moment with their female counterparts on Friday morning as they took a combined team photo ahead of Saturday's double-header.
“It’s beautiful that we were able to take a team photo with the Springbok Women,” said Kolisi.
“I’m a big supporter of the team as they work equally as hard as us, if not harder. Female sports unfortunately do not get as much as us, so it is up to us as men to celebrate them.
“The Springbok Women are getting better and better, and we are very proud of them, so I encourage our fans to come out a little earlier and support them because, like us, they are representing us all.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Boks can emulate the Class of '09
Bok captain Kolisi happy to be reunited with World Cup winning loose trio
All Blacks axe their props
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos