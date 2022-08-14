×

Rugby

Bok coach Nienaber left to rue lack of accuracy after defeat to the All Blacks

14 August 2022 - 10:24
Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am evades a challenge from a New Zealand player during their Rugby Championship match at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

Jacques Nienaber was left to rue the Springboks' lack of accuracy as they suffered a deflating 35-23 Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand at a packed Ellis Park on Saturday.

The All Blacks scored two late tries though David Havili and Scott Barrett to cancel out the Boks’ 23-21 lead after 69 minutes and claim this victory that has eased pressure on coach Ian Foster.

Other tries for New Zealand were scored by Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei’aho in the first half and Richie Mo’unga contributed 15 points from three conversions and as many penalties.

For the home side, Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am scored SA’s only two tries —  one in each half — and Handrè Pollard returned with 13 points from two conversions and three penalties.

“We weren’t as accurate as we were last week and they kept offloading, taking high risks which we didn’t contain that well,” said Nienaber.

“I thought we did well to come back from 15-0 down against the All Blacks which is a tough ask to get back into the game. We managed to do that in the back end of the first half and up to 73 minutes and then we slipped at the back end.”

The Springboks had to overcome the loss of winger Jesse Kriel due to concussion in the opening minutes and that put pressure on the bench with its 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

“We were over the try-line three times but we got zero points for that and rightly so,” said Nienaber.

“But we created the opportunities, just sometimes it goes for you and you score those tries. There were nice opportunities but sometimes it goes against you. The 6-2 bench split sometimes works for you and sometimes against you.

“I think since we have been back, we have coached 45 games and we’ve probably gone with a 6-2 split more than 30 times and it did bring us some positive results with a World Cup win and series victory over the British & Irish Lions.

“But in saying that, we know it is a risk if you get a backline injury and it’s just unfortunate.”

The Springboks next match is against Australia in Adelaide on August 27.

