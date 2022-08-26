Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says they know what to expect from the Wallabies

“They have strong loose forwards who have been playing well. A guy like Rob Valetini has also been playing particularly well, so we know it is going to be about who dominates at the breakdowns and in the set pieces. So we are expecting a big battle.”
Stick, meanwhile, hoped that the backline would have the opportunity to showcase their skills, especially with exciting playmaker Warrick Gelant getting an opportunity on the right wing in a back three with Makazole Mapimpi and Damian Willemse.
“We have a game plan, we want our players to bring their X-factor,” said Stick.
“Warrick and all the other players have the freedom to make decisions on the field and with him having played with Damian at the Stormers, we are hoping to see them combine well and show what makes them special.”
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says they know exactly what to expect from Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
The match starts at 7.30am (SA time).
After the team wrapped up their preparations on Friday, Kolisi urged his teammates to exercise discipline and emphasised the importance of staying focused for the duration of the match.
“All our attention has been on Australia in the last two weeks and we also looked at their matches against Argentina, so we know what to expect from them.
“We have prepared well, we know what they are going to bring, and we know what we must improve on going into the game, so it’s going to be a big challenge.
“We had a meeting with the referee (Paul Williams from New Zealand), and we understand what he is looking for in the match and as a team discipline will be key,” Kolisi said
On discipline, Kolisi he stressed they must minimise conceding penalties.
“We’ve conceded about seven penalties a match in the last few games and we know it is going to be a vital area given the small margins in Test rugby. So, the entire squad knows that they have to stay disciplined for the full 80 minutes.”
Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who played at the Adelaide Oval during his days as a Blitzbok, stressed the importance of being mentally switched on until the final whistle.
“If we don’t pitch up mentally, we will be punished. We watched the match between Argentina and Australia two weeks ago and we know it will be the same for both teams this week.
“We need to be ready mentally and physically, and if we do that, hopefully the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Kolisi said they expect a big battle against the Wallabies' loose trio.
