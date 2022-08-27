Disjointed Springboks suffer another defeat at the hands of the Wallabies in Australia

He finally got it right in the 23rd minute when he nailed his third attempt through the middle after Australia were penalised for obstruction and that turned out to be his only successful kick of the day.

Just before the half-hour mark, Tom Wright was sent to the bin for a professional foul next to his try line but the Boks didn’t take full advantage as Australia won a penalty at scrum time and they cleared the danger.

Three minutes before the halftime break, Koroibete produced a breathtaking tackle to deny Makazole Mapimpi who was on the charge to possibly score SA’s first try.

The Springboks’ attempt to get back into this game was dealt a massive blow when Faf de Klerk was sent to the sin bin for foul play on White on the stroke of halftime.

The decision by New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe to issue a yellow card was widely criticised as it appeared De Klerk he was trying to slap the ball.

Australia further increased their lead through Koroibete, his fifth against the Springboks, who showed good feet to go past a few defenders for the second try for the visitors.

The Wallabies put this match to bed just before the hour mark when McReight dotted down for his brace of tries after he received a clever, beautiful backflip pass from the impressive Lolesio.

The Springboks scored two late converted tries in the closing stages through Smith but they proved to be too little too late as they continue to wait for a win in Australia.

Scorers

SA (3) 17

Australia (10) 25

SA

Tries: Kwagga Smith (2)

Conversions: Elton Jantjies (1)

Penalties: Handré Pollard (1)

Australia

Tries: Fraser McReight (2), Marika Koroibete

Conversion: Noah Lolesio (2)

Penalties: Noah Lolesio (2)

