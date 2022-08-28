Blitzboks drop out of LA Sevens and World Series title race

The Springbok Sevens dropped out of the LA Sevens title race early on Sunday morning (SA time) after losing two of their three Pool B matches and in the process lost their grip on the overall World Rugby Sevens Series too.

The Blitzboks started their defence of the LA Sevens on a disappointing note when they were outplayed 21-7 by the USA in their opening pool clash at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, before they bounced back with a 22-17 win over Canada.

However, a 17-14 defeat to New Zealand demoted the defending LA and World Series title-holders to also-rans in 2022.

The effort from the South Africans lacked their traditional spark and with Dewald Human getting injured against USA and Zain Davids against Canada, it was clear the day was not going their way.

The USA held a 14-0 lead at the break and then extended it to 21-0 before a late Blitzbok try offered some hope to SA, who needed to finish in the top four if they wanted to win the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Against Canada, SA started strongly and set the tone from the start. Muller du Plessis scored in the opening minute, Soyizwapi two minutes later and JC Pretorius just before the break.