The move gave Australia momentum, and contributed to the Boks losing their second game on the trot.
They will now have to prepare for a rematch in Sydney, with fans hoping they can improve their form.
While many were angered by the yellow card decision, a group of South Africans who apparently bumped into White at an airport after the game were “relieved” he was alive.
In a video of the incident, the group can be heard clapping and celebrating at the sight of White, with one person saying “thank goodness you're alive” and “look at you”.
Another can be heard saying: “I thought you were in the ICU, my bro.”
WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic White at airport
Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.
The Springboks may have lost their Rugby Championship clash with Australia on Saturday, but Faf de Klerk was certainly a winner in his “bout” against Nic White, and on social media.
SA lost 25-17 to their rivals at the Adelaide Oval, where New Zealand referee Paul Williams grabbed headlines for his handling of the game.
One of his most controversial decisions was a yellow card to De Klerk for slightly brushing his fingers in White's face while trying to slap the ball.
The move gave Australia momentum, and contributed to the Boks losing their second game on the trot.
They will now have to prepare for a rematch in Sydney, with fans hoping they can improve their form.
While many were angered by the yellow card decision, a group of South Africans who apparently bumped into White at an airport after the game were “relieved” he was alive.
In a video of the incident, the group can be heard clapping and celebrating at the sight of White, with one person saying “thank goodness you're alive” and “look at you”.
Another can be heard saying: “I thought you were in the ICU, my bro.”
Social media was also flooded with hilarious reactions to De Klerk's “hot klap”.
READ MORE:
Bok coach Nienaber and captain Kolisi bemoan not taking their chances after defeat to the Wallabies
Disjointed Springboks suffer another defeat at the hands of the Wallabies in Australia
Blunder Boks now firmly Down Under
Five things the Boks learnt from their two matches against the All Blacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos