“Our goal is to give them good go-forward ball and hopefully they will be able to do what they do. Guys like Jesse (Kriel) [ seated next to him during an online media briefing] know where the try line is and hopefully they will do just that.”
There is little doubt the Wallabies' street smarts helped douse the fire and brimstone that kept coming their way. They defend with resilience, but they also find ways of wielding greater influence over match officials. The major flashpoints in the match tended to go against the Springboks.
“At the end of the day what we want is to do what we can for a victory,” said Nyakane. “Whether people say there was foul play or there wasn't good sportsmanship, that's for them to worry about. Whatever decision is made, the coach tells us, just go into the next battle.
“We try for things not in your mind. Put it behind you and take ownership. Try to stick to play as much as possible.”
They will face a similar challenge in Sydney on Saturday, only this time Nyakane can directly influence proceedings.
Versatile Springbok prop Nyakane points to the process
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
The toil of the forwards did not culminate in the commensurate reward when the Springboks went down to the Wallabies in Adelaide on Saturday.
Though prop Trevor Nyakane was not involved in that Test or the team's defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park, he is familiar with requited grunt.
In Adelaide the Springbok forwards again dominated in the primary scrap for possession and statistically bossed the Wallabies in attack, clean breaks and defenders beaten, and held the lion's share of possession.
They even kicked less than the Wallabies and conceded fewer penalties.
How could the big men's huge physical endeavour go so unrewarded? “It's rugby, sometimes things can go your way, sometimes it does not go your way,” Nyakane said with a shrug. “We thought we created enough opportunities. Unfortunately we couldn't capitalise.”
He stressed it was a matter that came up for debate at training on Monday.
“We weren't happy with the scoreboard. On Monday we looked at it because we are a process-driven team, not an outcomes-driven team. It is then easier to see what went wrong.
“That dominance from the scrum, hopefully we can replicate that. Every backline player will tell you they enjoy playing behind a pack that is going forward.
“Our goal is to give them good go-forward ball and hopefully they will be able to do what they do. Guys like Jesse (Kriel) [ seated next to him during an online media briefing] know where the try line is and hopefully they will do just that.”
There is little doubt the Wallabies' street smarts helped douse the fire and brimstone that kept coming their way. They defend with resilience, but they also find ways of wielding greater influence over match officials. The major flashpoints in the match tended to go against the Springboks.
“At the end of the day what we want is to do what we can for a victory,” said Nyakane. “Whether people say there was foul play or there wasn't good sportsmanship, that's for them to worry about. Whatever decision is made, the coach tells us, just go into the next battle.
“We try for things not in your mind. Put it behind you and take ownership. Try to stick to play as much as possible.”
They will face a similar challenge in Sydney on Saturday, only this time Nyakane can directly influence proceedings.
MORE:
Boks have to show backbone with a new spine against the Wallabies
Big blow for Boks as Pollard and Am ruled out of Rugby Championship
Boks ‘never look for shortcuts’: Kitshoff on Nic White incident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos