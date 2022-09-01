When Fourie rightly points to other areas that will also require his attention, none are more match-defining than those timely steals at the ruck that serve to pull the rug from under the opposition.
Happy to play anywhere for Boks, Fourie’s a jolly good fella
Bok utility forward declares himself ready to take on the Wallabies on Saturday
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
The person least concerned about the backup Springbok hooker not playing in that position over the past few years is the man selected for that role — Deon Fourie.
The Stormers flanker, who turns 36 this month, was a popular inclusion in the Bok squad earlier this year and though he made his debut in that position against Wales in Bloemfontein, he will deputise for hooker Malcolm Marx in Saturday's Test against Australia in Sydney.
The Test has taken on greater significance as the Boks seek to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive and arrest a slide that saw them lose three of their last five Tests.
Fourie played most of his career at hooker, a point he was keen to stress in an online media briefing from Sydney.
“In my 16 years as a professional player I've played more at hooker than flank. I will approach it as a normal game.”
The Boks, who usually have two of the game's most outstanding hookers on their team sheet, have had to make do without Bongi Mbonambi who injured his knee in training before the Ellis Park Test against the All Blacks.
Joseph Dweba, the man who replaced him, has underwhelmed, particularly with his feeds at the line-out. The Boks need greater consistency in that area as much of their attacking game revolves around a reliable stream of line-out ball.
Though a few years have passed since he last played hooker in France, Fourie does not seem daunted by the challenge.
“The throwing in is just a small part of it. That is only a small part of the game. There are other responsibilities in the game. I have been doing it for quite a while now at the Stormers and with the Boks. We have been training hard and it has been going well.”
