Springbok captain Siya Kolisi urged fans not to give up on the team after two disappointing defeats in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and vowed that the Boks would give everything this week to bounce back.
“It has been a tough week coming off last weekend’s result, but we’ve prepared as well as possible this week.
“We left a lot of opportunities out on the field in Adelaide and we are hurting as a team, so we know we need to make sure we play better this week. We’ve pointed fingers at ourselves and it has certainly been an emotional week for us.
“As a team, we understand our SA fans’ frustration and we accept that they are upset. We feel the same frustration and we would like to urge them not to give up on us. We’ve worked hard this week at training and we’ll do our best this weekend.”
Kolisi said the team want to be as consistent as possible and know they need to start Saturday's match with more intent.
“We must be better this weekend or we will be out of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship race.”
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also stressed the importance of using their opportunities.
“Australia are a tough team, so we need to get into the mindset to convert our chances into points,” said Stick.
The game kicks off at 11.35am.
POLL | Do you think the Boks will break their curse in Australia?
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The Springboks say they are ready to take on Australia at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
The team made eight changes to their starting line-up for the game.
The Springboks haven't beaten the home side in Australia in almost 10 years. The last time the Boks won was in 2013 at Lang Park Stadium, Brisbane.
