×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

POLL | Do you think the Boks will break their curse in Australia?

02 September 2022 - 13:00
Rob Leota of the Wallabies is challenged by Kwagga Smith and Lood de Jager of the Springboks during their Rugby Championship match at Adelaide Oval on August 27.
Rob Leota of the Wallabies is challenged by Kwagga Smith and Lood de Jager of the Springboks during their Rugby Championship match at Adelaide Oval on August 27.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Springboks say they are ready to take on Australia at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The team made eight changes to their starting line-up for the game.

The Springboks haven't beaten the home side in Australia in almost 10 years. The last time the Boks won was in 2013 at Lang Park Stadium, Brisbane.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi urged fans not to give up on the team after two disappointing defeats in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and vowed that the Boks would give everything this week to bounce back.

“It has been a tough week coming off last weekend’s result, but we’ve prepared as well as possible this week.

“We left a lot of opportunities out on the field in Adelaide and we are hurting as a team, so we know we need to make sure we play better this week. We’ve pointed fingers at ourselves and it has certainly been an emotional week for us.

“As a team, we understand our SA fans’ frustration and we accept that they are upset. We feel the same frustration and we would like to urge them not to give up on us. We’ve worked hard this week at training and we’ll do our best this weekend.”

Kolisi said the team want to be as consistent as possible and know they need to start Saturday's match with more intent.

“We must be better this weekend or we will be out of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship race.”

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also stressed the importance of using their opportunities.

“Australia are a tough team, so we need to get into the mindset to convert our chances into points,” said Stick.

The game kicks off at 11.35am.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Happy to play anywhere for Boks, Fourie’s a jolly good fella

The person least concerned about the backup Springbok hooker not playing in that position over the past few years is the man selected for that role - ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Versatile Springbok prop Nyakane points to the process

The toil of the forwards did not culminate in the commensurate reward when the Springboks went down to the Wallabies in Adelaide on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok legend Fourie backs De Allende to step up in Am’s absence

‘I think we have always underestimated the Wallabies,’ says Lions assistant coach
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Pirates and Sundowns star Teko Modise picks his Best XI Soccer
  2. WATCH | SA has the best memes in response to Faf’s ‘hot klap’ as fans mock Nic ... Rugby
  3. IN PICS | AmaZulu FC meet new Zulu King Misuzulu Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly tribute Soccer
  5. ‘Management will deal with it’: Zwane on Chiefs’ thorny Njabulo Blom issue Soccer

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)