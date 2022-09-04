“That was obviously a very emotional moment for me and of course getting swarmed by the bench and all the players was very special.
“I quite enjoyed that — it is special enough to put on the jersey but scoring a try was a cherry on top for me.”
After the match, a video of Moodie's family in Paarl celebrating the try surfaced on social media. The teen sensation said he called to thank them for their support.
“I phoned them after the game and I could hear they were very excited. All my friends and family got together and they enjoyed the game together.
“It was special to see them happy and for me to make everybody who supported me happy made me proud. I just want to thank every one of them for everything they have done for me.”
WATCH | Bok teen sensation Moodie’s family in Paarl celebrate try on debut
Image: Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The man-of-the-match award for the Springboks’ 24-8 Rugby Championship win over the Wallabies on Saturday went to Damian Willemse but some of the spotlight was shone on 19-year-old winger Canan Moodie.
Moodie, who became the second-youngest Springbok to make his Test debut in the professional era, scored the second try for the Boks on their way to their morale-boosting victory.
He was called up to the squad to try to solve a mini-crisis at wing where coach Jacques Nienaber had been unable to call on the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi, Kurt-Lee Arendse for various reasons.
Asked to reflect on his debut, Moodie said he was proud to represent his country and score a try in his first match.
“It was very special,” said the teenager who Bulls coach Jake White predicts will play 100 Tests for the Springboks.
“Just putting on the jersey is already something special enough and having the opportunity to score a try on debut was even more special. I am just happy I was able to contribute to the team — being able to help the team, score a try and contribute to the team’s points.
