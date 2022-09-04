Kolisi thanked his team's supporters in SA and Australia after the Boks outscored Australia by four tries to register a morale-boosting 24-8 victory that was their first in Sydney since 1993.
The Boks secured the match with tries from Damian de Allende, debutant Canan Moodie, Franco Mostert and Makazole Mapimpi while Pete Samu scored Australia's consolation in the dying minutes.
“I would like to thank the people back home for backing us. It has been a tough week for us as a team and we understand that our fans were hurting too, so I’d like to thank them for sticking with us.
“We are grateful to the supporters back home and in Australia. We really wanted to stay in the Rugby Championship race and it has been a long nine years since we last won here.
“The coaching staff had a plan and a certain game plan they wanted us to play because they wanted us to win. But the biggest change was the belief that we could do it.”
With Rugby Championship wide open Boks turn attention to Argentina
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
After registering their first win over the Wallabies Down Under since 2013 on Saturday, the Springboks now turn their attention to the remaining two Rugby Championship matches against Argentina.
The Boks take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on September 17 before hosting them at Kings Park in Durban on September 24 as SA look to win a competition that remains wide open.
Going into the last two rounds, New Zealand sit top of the standings with 10 points while Australia, SA and Argentina are on nine each, which means any of the four countries can still win the Rugby Championship.
“They [Argentina] are going to be tough, so we know we have two challenging games ahead. We’ll enjoy tonight [Saturday] and then turn our focus to those clashes in the week,” Bok captain Siya Kolisi said.
