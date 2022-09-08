Blitzboks go for gold but have much to relegate to the back of the mind

Hosting an international gathering can be a spine-bender and if it is a World Cup, the pressure is cranked up a good few clicks.

The Blitzboks, one of this country's most garlanded and revered teams, know all about the extreme emotions of playing in front of adoring fans.

They haven't become such a beloved team for no reason. Sure, they've got the silverware, but the way in which this splendidly representative team has gone about their business has also resonated with South Africans.

Tireless toil, grit and determination are all wrapped in an 'all-for-one' ethos have helped carry Neil Powell's team to glory around the globe.