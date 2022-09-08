They lost their most recent World Series finals against England and New Zealand. Still, Powell loves Cape Town and the pressure that comes with it.
Keeping focus holds the key to the World Cup for Blitzboks coach Powell
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Departing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell insists his exit will not be a distraction as his team aims for Sevens World Cup glory at Cape Town Stadium this weekend.
Powell who, after a 15-year involvement with the team as player and coach will vacate the position to take up the job of director of rugby at the Sharks, admits he might get teary eyed when the team runs onto the field, but said the team must maintain focus and play with clarity.
“I think it is easy to be distracted and shift focus. The goodbyes and tears we can do afterwards.
“That was my focus this week; not to show emotion to the team. I think I had more emotion in Commonwealth Games week.”
Apart from his departure, Powell would have sought to unburden his players of the pressure of winning a maiden Sevens World Cup, which starts on Friday.
While he concedes “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play a World Cup in your own backyard”, Powell is too process-driven to let the silverware impair their view of the job at hand.
“This ranks up there with Olympic Gold. It is a prestigious tournament. This format where it is a straight knockout makes it even more prestigious. It is definitely something every team would like to win,” he said.
With 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams taking part, the match roster stretches well into the evening.
There is also the burden of playing in Cape Town where the Blitzboks have had a patchy record in front of an expectant crowd.
They lost their most recent World Series finals against England and New Zealand. Still, Powell loves Cape Town and the pressure that comes with it.
“I really enjoy playing here. The place I don't like that much is Hong Kong and that's because we haven't won there before.”
By the time his team runs onto the field the sell-out crowd will be a little boisterous amid a carnival atmosphere.
SA, certainly over the first two days, will be in action late and Powell needs to ensure they avoid lethargy and are switched on when called upon. On Friday they play either Chile or Germany at 7.03pm, who clash earlier in the day.
“Staying in a hotel the whole day is not good for the players,” said the coach.
“Then they'll definitely be lethargic on the field. It is important to manage them well and not have them lie in bed the whole day.
“We will keep them busy with meetings, discussing the opposition and field sessions. I think you can actually walk through the things you want to do in the game and that is a huge bonus.
“Saturday will be a long day. If we get through we only play at 10.30pm — that's late. We spoke about it. There are no excuses.”
Before Powell went into full competition mode he reflected on one of the tasks coaches dread.
“Yesterday [Wednesday] was a tough day — we had to select the 12. It is always tough to tell the players they're not going to play in a World Cup.
“Afterwards I had to regroup myself. I'm happy with the team looking forward to the weekend.”
