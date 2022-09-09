×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Boks not paying too much attention to Pumas' heavy defeat ahead of their clash

09 September 2022 - 17:25 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at Allianz Stadium on September 03 in Sydney.
Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks scores a try during The Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies at Allianz Stadium on September 03 in Sydney.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

As the Springboks prepare for their crucial Rugby Championship match against Argentina, SA’s try wizard Makazole Mapimpi has urged teammates not to focus too much on the Pumas' recent humiliating defeat by New Zealand.

The Boks are in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for their game against the Pumas on Saturday, September 17.

Argentina will face the South Africans after being thumped 53-3 by the All Blacks in Hamilton, New Zealand, last weekend.

Mapimpi believes the All Blacks were highly motivated and eager for revenge after losing to the Argentinians a week earlier but insists Boks will need to be sharp against the wounded Pumas.

Travel trouble: SA’s URC teams have to go the extra air mile in 2022-23

Just when SA rugby thought the URC would shorten the travel time that blighted Super Rugby, it’s been thrown a curve ball
Sport
1 day ago

“I think when you are talking about New Zealand, they are always good at analysing the opponent that they have faced before,” Mapimpi said.

“I didn’t watch their game against New Zealand, but I saw the result and I think New Zealand did come back with a good spirit and good game plan to beat Argentina.”

Mapimpi said the heavy defeat to the All Blacks doesn’t make the Pumas a weak team in the Rugby Championship.

“We are looking forward to playing against Argentina. They have a good team, big players as well — a lot of players with experience that play without fear,” he said.

Blitzboks urged to banish thoughts of LA

The Blitzboks poor form going into this weekends' Rugby World Cup Sevens is not something his players will dwell on, coach Neil Powell stressed.
Sport
5 hours ago

The Rugby Championship race is still wide open with two games left for all four teams.

New Zealand are leading the standings by 11 points, while SA, Australia and the Pumas are all on nine points each.

The South Africans will be hoping for bonus-point wins in their back-to-back matches against the Pumas.

The Boks, who are second-placed on the log table, will play the South Americans in Argentina next week and host them at Kings Park Stadium in Durban a week later.

Log leaders New Zealand will face the third-placed Wallabies on Saturday, September 17 and on September 24.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Keeping focus holds the key to the World Cup for Blitzboks coach Powell

Departing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell insists his exit will not be a distraction as his team aims for Sevens World Cup glory at Cape Town Stadium ...
Sport
1 day ago

Steady as she goes for the Stormers as they mount URC defence

Assistant coach Rito Hlungwani argues changes will be kept to the minimum.
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Win or lose in Cape Town, Powell will leave a lasting legacy

Neil Powell has been more than a successful coach for the Blitzboks, he’s been a mentor on and off the field
Sport
20 hours ago

Chile sets up clash against Blitzboks

“Let's go for it,” came the call to arms from Chile's Julio Blanc after his team beat Germany to set up a clash against the Blitzboks on Friday at ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  4. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  5. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'