Boks not paying too much attention to Pumas' heavy defeat ahead of their clash

The Rugby Championship race is still wide open with two games left for all four teams.
New Zealand are leading the standings by 11 points, while SA, Australia and the Pumas are all on nine points each.
The South Africans will be hoping for bonus-point wins in their back-to-back matches against the Pumas.
The Boks, who are second-placed on the log table, will play the South Americans in Argentina next week and host them at Kings Park Stadium in Durban a week later.
Log leaders New Zealand will face the third-placed Wallabies on Saturday, September 17 and on September 24.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
As the Springboks prepare for their crucial Rugby Championship match against Argentina, SA’s try wizard Makazole Mapimpi has urged teammates not to focus too much on the Pumas' recent humiliating defeat by New Zealand.
The Boks are in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for their game against the Pumas on Saturday, September 17.
Argentina will face the South Africans after being thumped 53-3 by the All Blacks in Hamilton, New Zealand, last weekend.
Mapimpi believes the All Blacks were highly motivated and eager for revenge after losing to the Argentinians a week earlier but insists Boks will need to be sharp against the wounded Pumas.
“I think when you are talking about New Zealand, they are always good at analysing the opponent that they have faced before,” Mapimpi said.
“I didn’t watch their game against New Zealand, but I saw the result and I think New Zealand did come back with a good spirit and good game plan to beat Argentina.”
Mapimpi said the heavy defeat to the All Blacks doesn’t make the Pumas a weak team in the Rugby Championship.
“We are looking forward to playing against Argentina. They have a good team, big players as well — a lot of players with experience that play without fear,” he said.
