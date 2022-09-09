×

Rugby

Chile sets up clash against Blitzboks

Philip Snyman's Germany denied in sudden death

09 September 2022 - 14:16
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Germany coach Philip Snyman, with his wife Estee and daughter Emily, during his days as Blitzboks captain.
Germany coach Philip Snyman, with his wife Estee and daughter Emily, during his days as Blitzboks captain.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

“Let's go for it,” came the call to arms from Chile's Julio Blanc after his team beat Germany to set up a clash against the Blitzboks on Friday in the World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium.

Chile snatched a dramatic sudden-death victory after the match ended deadlocked at 12 each when Vicente Tredinick slotted the winning penalty from in front of the posts.

“In Sevens everything is possible,” said Blanc between huffing and puffing in the bowels of the stadium after the match. “This is a dream playing in a World Cup against the home team in front of their people.

“We showed this before. We won once against the All Blacks and we drew with the Blitzboks in Las Vegas in 2017. Let's go for it. Let's try to take it,” he enthused.

Blanc made a telling intervention with a match-saving tackle to keep his direct and confrontational team in the contest.

“The last tackle as the second half finished gave us the power and the energy to say we can go for it ... this is for us. We can believe when we put our heads down. Don't look to the floor, always to the eyes and compete in a direct way.

“We wanted it more than them. Let's continue dreaming and having fun.”

Germany had shot into a 12-0 lead in the first half, but by the third minute in the second Chile levelled the score after Benjamin Videla crossed the try-line.

Though Tredinick missed the conversion, it set the stage for his match-winning kick.

Germany coach Philip Snyman lamented his team's poor discipline after they made much of the early running.

“Unfortunately, discipline cost us the game. Two yellow cards. It is impossible to play this game with five players. We still had chances, we still had the ball, but we weren't quick enough to the breakdown and conceded turnovers. They capitalised on it,” said the former Blitzboks captain.

The defeat is particularly bitter for Snyman who would have had the opportunity to pit his wits against his former teammates.

“We wanted to measure ourselves against the world's best. Unfortunately, we can't do that now. We only have ourselves to blame.”

Uruguay, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Samoa and Canada also advanced to the last 16 phase of the competition.

READ MORE:

