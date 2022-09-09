Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter is firmly behind New Zealand for the Rugby Sevens World Cup tournament under way in Cape Town but admits competition is going to be tough.
Carter attended the MOT SA event where he spoke to youngsters about his international rugby career.
“The All Blacks Sevens of course, which I love at the moment. With the Sevens circuit, you don't actually know who's going to win. You know, often Fiji or New Zealand are the favourites.
“But then you look at this group, the SA side, Commonwealth champions Australia, the World Series current champions, they just won that a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
WATCH | Dan Carter predicts tough competition during Rugby Sevens World Cup
The former All Blacks flyhalf is backing his home country but admits the competition is wide open.
The World Rugby Sevens tournament is being hosted in Cape Town from Friday to Sunday and the knockout-style tournament promises thrills and surprises throughout.
The competition includes a women's and men's tournament running simultaneously. SA and New Zealand have teams in both competitions.
