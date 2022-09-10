Blitzboks crash out of World Cup Sevens

The biggest cheer of the day came when Nadine Roos scythed through a gap to score the SA women’s team’s opening try in their 27-0 win over Colombia.
Roos was in electrifying form, running this way and that way, mostly thankfully, away from the opposition.
Every attacking foray by her team was enthusiastically cheered by a crowd desperate to see the home team record a victory.
On Friday they lost to France and Saturday morning they were their own worst enemies against Japan, who held out for a 14-12 win.
They had victory in their grasp only to fall short.
Against Colombia they never looked like fluffing their lines.
They revelled in the space the South Americans afforded them.
Roos had the crowd in raptures by the time she scored her third try in the second half and there was near nirvana on the stands when she ran in her fourth.
“I think it was a massive performance from the team, bouncing back from our loss against France and our loss against Japan this morning. It hurt so much because we knew we had that game. So, a massive regrouping from the team and coming back to give this performance for this crowd,” said Roos.
“For the younger, little kids getting to watch this kind of performance. There are a lot of women’s teams who have performed really well and showcased the talent and show the ladies that what is [going on] out here is something they can chase after.”
As has become custom, many in the crowd arrived in costume. Policemen, medics, pirates, an oversupply of pilots were in attendance and, at times, it seemed rugby players, though they were actually on the playing surface.
Players on the men’s and women’s side of the draw produced the sublime and the ridiculous and the fact that eyebrows are hardly ever raised at Sevens tournaments perhaps explains its widening appeal.
The Blitzboks faced an interminable wait before their match kicked off after 10.30pm.
They had a field session, helped Sako Makata celebrate his birthday, watched the SA women’s team in action, visited sponsor's’ suites — some even had time for a nap in the build-up to Saturday night’s late, late show.
The scheduling of this tournament leaves a lot to be desired. At 10.28 in the name of “entertainment” members of the crowd were invited onto the field in one last act of ill-conceived frivolity.
In the other Championship quarterfinals Australia beat France, while New Zealand in a tense quarterfinal held out Argentina 12-5.
Though Samoa made a promising start, they were reeled in by a relentless Fiji who ended up 21-10 victors.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Blitzboks crash out of World Cup Sevens
Image: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
A pall descended over Cape Town Stadium as the Blitzboks crashed out of the World Cup Sevens on Saturday night.
Ireland showed greater composure and were more adept at the basics as they dumped Neil Powell’s team out of contention for Cup honours with a convincing 24-14 win in the quarterfinals.
It proved hugely anticlimactic and will take much of the gloss away from Sunday’s action.
A dysfunctional line-out and some poor handling cost the Blitzboks as they seemed to tense up in the last match of the day.
Ireland’s patience and their ability to put the ball through the phases were rewarded when they scored through Mark Roche.
SA women finally blossom with first World Cup Sevens win over Colombia
It took the hosts a while to get going and though they lifted intensity, they at times lacked composure, squandering highly-promising scoring opportunities.
They came close on a few occasions before Muller du Plessis eventually got over the line to leave the scores tied at halftime.
Ireland, however, were in a different league in the second half as they streaked away from the hapless hosts.
The Blitzboks play Argentina on Sunday and can only aim as high as fifth place.
His last tournament in charge of the national Sevens team has brought about mixed emotions for Powell, and for different reasons, his counterpart with the SA women’s team Paul Delport, has been on a similar rollercoaster.
Delport’s team has had distinct highs and lows and their undoubted peak on Saturday was lapped up by near frenzied fervour from the stands.
Boks looking for bonus-point win away to Argentina
The biggest cheer of the day came when Nadine Roos scythed through a gap to score the SA women’s team’s opening try in their 27-0 win over Colombia.
Roos was in electrifying form, running this way and that way, mostly thankfully, away from the opposition.
Every attacking foray by her team was enthusiastically cheered by a crowd desperate to see the home team record a victory.
On Friday they lost to France and Saturday morning they were their own worst enemies against Japan, who held out for a 14-12 win.
They had victory in their grasp only to fall short.
Against Colombia they never looked like fluffing their lines.
They revelled in the space the South Americans afforded them.
Roos had the crowd in raptures by the time she scored her third try in the second half and there was near nirvana on the stands when she ran in her fourth.
“I think it was a massive performance from the team, bouncing back from our loss against France and our loss against Japan this morning. It hurt so much because we knew we had that game. So, a massive regrouping from the team and coming back to give this performance for this crowd,” said Roos.
“For the younger, little kids getting to watch this kind of performance. There are a lot of women’s teams who have performed really well and showcased the talent and show the ladies that what is [going on] out here is something they can chase after.”
As has become custom, many in the crowd arrived in costume. Policemen, medics, pirates, an oversupply of pilots were in attendance and, at times, it seemed rugby players, though they were actually on the playing surface.
Players on the men’s and women’s side of the draw produced the sublime and the ridiculous and the fact that eyebrows are hardly ever raised at Sevens tournaments perhaps explains its widening appeal.
The Blitzboks faced an interminable wait before their match kicked off after 10.30pm.
They had a field session, helped Sako Makata celebrate his birthday, watched the SA women’s team in action, visited sponsor's’ suites — some even had time for a nap in the build-up to Saturday night’s late, late show.
The scheduling of this tournament leaves a lot to be desired. At 10.28 in the name of “entertainment” members of the crowd were invited onto the field in one last act of ill-conceived frivolity.
In the other Championship quarterfinals Australia beat France, while New Zealand in a tense quarterfinal held out Argentina 12-5.
Though Samoa made a promising start, they were reeled in by a relentless Fiji who ended up 21-10 victors.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Blitzboks urged to banish thoughts of LA
Boks not paying too much attention to Pumas' heavy defeat ahead of their clash
Keeping focus holds the key to the World Cup for Blitzboks coach Powell
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos