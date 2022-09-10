The Cape Town Sevens on the World Series Circuit is one of the most popular venues for teams.
MARK KEOHANE | World Cup Sevens format can unblitz players and fans
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Hosts SA got off to a good start beating Chile 32-5 in their Rugby World Cup Sevens opener in Cape Town on Friday night, but the event's problematic scheduling makes it hard for the organisers to maintain momentum in local excitement.
What is shaping as a non-event for SA supporters is the match scheduling that sees crowd favourites and hosts the Blitzboks playing their quarterfinal match at 10.05pm on Saturday.
And if the locals get through that game against England or Ireland, they wait until 1pm on Sunday to play the semifinal and 9pm for a final.
From a player perspective the downtime will be tougher than any opponent, with nearly eight hours between a semifinal and final.
But it is the hosts playing Saturday night’s last match that has been the talk on social media this week. And the talk hasn’t been complimentary of the schedule.
It makes for an awfully long day and social media sites were saturated with people selling their tickets.
Cape Town Stadium, host to the three-day event, will enjoy a huge turnout, but it will have very little to do with the rugby on show. SA supporters, as we have experienced over the years, fill stadiums when the Blitzboks play.
Once those 14 minutes — seven a side — are over, it is off to the party away from the non-stop congestion of matches played over 12 hours.
The Cape Town Sevens on the World Series Circuit is one of the most popular venues for teams.
The players love the city, love the intensity of the two-day tournament — in which they play six matches — and they absolutely love playing those marquee matches against the Blitzboks.
New Zealand are the defending men's and women’s World Cup champions, and men’s coach Clark Laidlaw described the SA environment as the most hostile on the circuit.
It was a compliment because he added that some of his players' and his fondest memories have been of tournaments in SA.
From a hosting perspective, this weekend’s event will be a resounding success. SA knows how to host the biggest events in sport. We experienced that with the international formats of limited-overs cricket, the 1995 Rugby World Cup and, most famously, the 2010 Soccer World Cup.
The latter was the biggest of them all and SA thrived as the host.
This weekend will be a bit different because it could be all over for us before it starts.
The World Cup is sold as “knockout rugby”, but it is a watered-down version of the World Series, designed to accommodate men and women over the same period and to include several countries that don’t play on the circuit.
It reads and sounds glamorous, but the tournament is a hit-and-miss affair because a few indifferent minutes could see any team is out of the title race.
Form is also no barometer in this format, given how few games each team plays.
Every coach has spoken of the downtime as the biggest hurdle for the players, and so it will be for the tournament’s bigger teams who arrive at the stadium early in the morning. It is doubtful they’ll still be there at 10.05pm on Saturday, and if they are, most will probably need reminding of who is playing, such will be their state.
This is one party in which less would have been more. Fewer teams, with two days, not three. It should have been a tournament in which players were tested over six matches, not three.
Make no mistake, the party will rock, but it will have little to do with rugby.
Mark Keohane is the founder of keo.co.za, a multiple award-winning sports writer and the digital content director at Highbury Media. Twitter: @mark_keohane
