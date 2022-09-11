“It wasn't until I was 18 because I was this little tiny little kid and far too small to play for any New Zealand schoolboy teams or representative teams. It all happened really, really quickly,” he said.
“The beauty is the higher level that I reached, the more comfortable I felt. So there was a real sense of belief within me, even though as a kid there wasn't a belief.
“But as things grew, and the more confidence I got when I got to a team [at a higher level], I realised I could live my dream of being an All Black.”
Carter also spoke about a 2011 injury that saw him pull out of the World Cup. This incident taught him resilience and helped him change his negative attitude, he said.
WATCH | Dan Carter tells SA teens how injury helped him change ‘negative’ mindset
Former New Zealand flyhalf is in SA to help coach aspirant rugby players in two coaching clinics
Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has told a group of SA teenagers how one of his most devastating injuries gave him a new perspective on life.
Carter is in SA to coach aspirant rugby players in Cape Town and Johannesburg over the next two weeks. He took time out of his schedule to engage with youngsters at youth development agency MOT in Cape Town.
Carter is considered one of the best flyhalves in rugby history and captained the All Blacks through the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.
He admitted he never thought he would play rugby at international level.
