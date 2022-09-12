Powell, who was the Blitzboks' mentor for nine years after a six-year stint as a player, reflected on a time well spent, forging relationships and a structure his successor can build on.
Powell laments Blitzboks’ slow start at World Cup
Coach is, however, pleased with the way his team responded
Outgoing Blitzboks coach Neil Powell lamented his team's slow start in the World Cup Sevens after his players finished seventh at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
His team was required to hit the deck running in their late kickoff on Saturday but fell short against Ireland before losing to Argentina.
The defeat against Ireland proved hugely deflating in front of a boisterously expectant crowd. His team could not summon the energy and urgency required to topple the South Americans.
Powell, however, was happy his team could round off their World Cup commitments in his last match in charge with a 35-5 win over Samoa.
“It was a very clinical win, and it did reflect on our fortunes of the weekend,” said Powell.
“When we were clinical, we delivered a result like this and when we weren't, like against Ireland and Argentina, we came up short. It does sum up the reality of Sevens rugby — if you are slightly off your game, you pay the price.
“Sadly, we only pitched the perfect game in the final of our four games and one can reflect on why. Me as coach certainly did some of that and with hindsight, I can point to a lack of raw matches for this particular 12-man group. We did not play any matches as a team and that is something that most likely worked against us.”
After earlier setbacks he said his players responded to the call to go out for the last time and show what they are capable of.
“That was especially so in front of a home crowd where everybody came out to see the Springboks,” said Powell, who vacates his position for the role as director of rugby at the Sharks.
“I am happy with the end result but, unfortunately, we couldn’t go to the final and give ourselves a chance to compete for a medal.”
Powell, who was the Blitzboks' mentor for nine years after a six-year stint as a player, reflected on a time well spent, forging relationships and a structure his successor can build on.
“I think the people and the system,” said the coach when asked what made him most proud.
“The system has grown into this amazing system where the people have got good manners and great culture and are respectful and disciplined.
“For me, it was always about the culture and the team and the people in the team. Young men come into the system and they develop and grow into adults and they walk out of there mature and disciplined and respectful. It was great to be a part of it and I am so honoured for the time I spent in the system.”
His team won a few medals and championships along the way. It represented a golden era for the Blitzboks. They won three World Rugby Sevens Series titles, and in the 75 series he held the reins as the team won 22 of the 37 Cup finals in which they played.
Powell is unique in that he won gold for series honours as a player and a coach.
Under his guiding hand the team also won two Commonwealth Games titles.
He also has bronze medals at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and the World Cup Sevens tournament in San Francisco in 2018.
“I would like to remember the wins, like our very first one in the World Series in Wellington, my very first one in SA as a coach, when we won in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium only a couple of days after former president Nelson Mandela had passed away. And of course the World Series wins, especially the second one in 2018, when we beat England in the last game of the series to be crowned champions,” reflected Powell.
“Then the Commonwealth gold wins also, but the thing I will treasure most will be the human beings I coached. I saw many of them develop into fantastic people and that was more important than gold.”
