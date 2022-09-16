“I also want to apologise to the management and squad of my club in Japan, NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes. I sadly let myself, my family, and the rugby-loving people of this country down and I deeply regret my actions. I did not do the Springbok jersey proud.
In her statement, Simjee said the allegations were devoid of any truth and had tarnished her reputation.
“The weekend ahead of the test week in Mbombela, I had been with my parents dealing with family bereavement. So, the allegations of me spending time with Elton Jantjies at a guest house is devoid of any truth,” she said.
She added: “Let me unequivocally state that I am shocked at the level of sensational journalism from the newspaper that first published the article. I am devastated by the fact that a journalist and his newspaper could publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing.
“I am committed to the Springbok team and would like to expediently get this behind me so I can continue with my professional responsibilities to the Springbok team.”
‘I take full responsibility for my actions,’ says Jantjies as both he and Simjee deny hotel tryst
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has come out guns blazing to refute allegations he had an affair with team dietitian Zeenat Simjee, while at the same time apologising for unspecified behaviour.
In a separate statement, Simjee also denied the allegations.
Jantjies and Simjee were earlier this week sent home from the SA team’s base in Argentina where the Springboks were preparing for Saturday's crucial Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas in Buenos Aires.
They were ordered to return home after reports emerged at the weekend of a hotel tryst while the Boks were preparing for their match against the All Blacks in Mbombela last month.
In a statement on Friday, Jantjies insisted Simjee is just a good friend and said he wants to focus on getting his life and career back on track.
“The Springboks' dietitian Zeenat Simjee was never with me at either of the two guest houses that I stayed at. She is a good friend and nothing more. That her good name is now being dragged through the mud is a shame.
“I will now concentrate on getting my life and career back on track and wish to do so privately, so this will be my only statement on this matter.”
Though he didn't give any specifics, Jantjies apologised to everybody he disappointed and for letting himself down.
“I am aware that newspaper articles about my recent behaviour caused a lot of disappointment, distress and anger to many people and I apologise unreservedly to everybody I hurt or disappointed, my teammates, the Springbok management team, and SA Rugby.
In her statement, Simjee said the allegations were devoid of any truth and had tarnished her reputation.
“The weekend ahead of the test week in Mbombela, I had been with my parents dealing with family bereavement. So, the allegations of me spending time with Elton Jantjies at a guest house is devoid of any truth,” she said.
She added: “Let me unequivocally state that I am shocked at the level of sensational journalism from the newspaper that first published the article. I am devastated by the fact that a journalist and his newspaper could publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing.
“I am committed to the Springbok team and would like to expediently get this behind me so I can continue with my professional responsibilities to the Springbok team.”
