“SA Rugby has consistently advised all enquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.
“Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
“SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug — be it performance enhancing or recreational — by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
SA Rugby dismiss ‘unsubstantiated’ allegations of drug abuse in Springbok camp
Image: SAEED KHAN/AFP /AFP via Getty Images
SA Rugby has dismissed allegations of drug abuse in the Springbok camp as “unsubstantiated” and a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.
“SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media,” begins the SA Rugby statement.
As their statement released on Saturday early evening continued, SA Rugby emphasised that they do not conduct drug testing of players and they have not received any reports from the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).
“Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them.
Kolisi urges Boks to stick to their game plan against Los Pumas
“SA Rugby has consistently advised all enquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.
“Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
“SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug — be it performance enhancing or recreational — by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Argentina make seven changes in line-up to take on Springboks
European teams will up the ante in the URC
Bulls get URC campaign off to positive start with win over Lions at Ellis Park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos