×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

SA Rugby dismiss ‘unsubstantiated’ allegations of drug abuse in Springbok camp

17 September 2022 - 19:00
Springbok players during the Rugby Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on September 3, 2022.
Springbok players during the Rugby Championship match against Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on September 3, 2022.
Image: SAEED KHAN/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

SA Rugby has dismissed allegations of drug abuse in the Springbok camp as “unsubstantiated” and a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

“SA Rugby is aware that unsubstantiated allegations of failed tests for recreational drugs by Springbok players are circulating among members of the media,” begins the SA Rugby statement.

As their statement released on Saturday early evening continued, SA Rugby emphasised that they do not conduct drug testing of players and they have not received any reports from the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).

“Disappointingly, these allegations have already appeared online despite the absence of any evidence to support them.

Kolisi urges Boks to stick to their game plan against Los Pumas

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has emphasised the need to start well in their all-important Rugby Championship clash against Argentina on Saturday.
Sport
7 hours ago

“SA Rugby has consistently advised all enquiring media that no such reports have been received by SA Rugby or any player from the only authority permitted to perform such tests, the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport. SA Rugby does not conduct its own tests.

“Despite the absence of any such reports, players and management in Argentina have been contacted to 'tell their story', distracting and destabilising the entire camp in the build-up to today’s Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

“SA Rugby wishes to repeat that it has no evidence of any adverse analytical findings for any kind of drug — be it performance enhancing or recreational — by Springbok players and regards the publication or the threat to publish such allegations as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the team’s preparations.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Argentina make seven changes in line-up to take on Springboks

Argentina coach Michael Cheika on Thursday announced seven changes to his starting lineup for the Rugby Championship clash at home to the Pringboks ...
Sport
2 days ago

European teams will up the ante in the URC

SA teams in the United Rugby Championship (URC) will firmly be in the cross hairs of their European counterparts this season predicts experienced ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Bulls get URC campaign off to positive start with win over Lions at Ellis Park

This Rugby Championship (URC) match produced a cracking opening quarter with the Lions and the Bulls intent on stretching each other's defence at ...
Sport
42 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death