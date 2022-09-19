The Springboks are tied on 14 points with New Zealand in the Rugby Championship.
Nkosi and Arendse recalled to Bok squad for crunch Pumas clash
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled wingers Sbu Nkosi and Kurt-Lee Arendse to the squad for the crunch final Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.
Nkosi, who made his debut for the Bulls in their opening United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Lions on Saturday, has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Springbok action this year.
Arendse has served his suspension for a dangerous tackle on New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett in the Rugby Championship win at Mbombela Stadium.
Joseph Dweba, Warrick Gelant, Elrigh Louw and Salmaan Moerat have been released from Nienaber’s squad to their respective clubs to earn valuable game time ahead of the year-end tour against Ireland, France, Italy and England.
The Boks have also scheduled midweek matches against Munster and the Bristol Bears on the European tour.
Damian Willemse (flyhalf) sustained concussion in Saturday’s 36-20 victory against Argentina in Buenos Aires and will also return to his franchise to follow the prescribed return to play protocols.
On the players released to their clubs, Nienaber said since they had an idea of the match-23 they would select for Saturday’s rematch against Argentina it made sense to grant those players an opportunity to build game time.
“This year alone we have given close to 50 players an opportunity to play, so we have certainly ticked the box of creating squad depth, which is one of our key pillars for the team,” the coach said.
“We are, however, going into our last match of the Rugby Championship and we think it would be more beneficial for these players to return to their clubs and provinces to gain valuable game time.
“We have a long and challenging year-end tour ahead, which will involve an expanded squad, and we need the players to be match-fit so we can hit the ground running [in Europe].”
Nienaber will announce the match-day squad for the final Test against Argentina on Tuesday.
