‘We know better now’: Sharks coach Everitt ahead of Zebre opener

Sharks coach Sean Everitt says the Sharks learnt a lot from the disappointment of a mediocre first United Rugby Championship (URC) season with a star-studded squad, and improvements can be expected in 2022-23.

The Sharks crashed out of the quarterfinals of the first URC with a narrow defeat to the Bulls away from home.

The Durban franchise kicks off its new URC campaign against Zebre at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy on Friday evening (6.30pm SA time).

Lack of consistency from the Sharks contributed to the indifferent first season for Everitt’s Springbok-packed side.