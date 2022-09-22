Lions opt for new halfback combo for clash against the Ospreys
Gianni Lombard's path to restoring his career to glories past takes a significant turn this weekend when he starts at flyhalf for the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Ospreys in Swansea.
Lombard, who sustained orthopaedic trauma in the form of an MCL injury in 2019 followed by an ACL knock a year later, has spent a significant portion of the last few years on the mend.
A stint in Japan has helped ease him back into things but his return to full restoration will be cranked up a significant notch when he runs out against the Ospreys.
Lombard is in the starting team at the expense of Jordan Hendrikse who will start off the bench next to scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, another of last weekend's run-on team to yield to a new starter.
Sanele Nohamba gets a crack in the No 9 jersey and his partnership with Lombard is likely be one of the liveliest features of the match.
Their game management will also come under scrutiny, a department in which the Lions fell short last weekend against the Bulls.
They were also undone by conceding crucial second half penalties to hand their neighbours the initiative last weekend.
Assistant coach Albert van den Berg is keenly aware where his team needs to brush up. “We will have to improve on our individual mistakes ahead of Saturday and avoid conceding soft penalties because we know that a team like Ospreys will capitalise on our errors,” said Van den Berg.
“A big emphasis has been geared towards improving on a few technical aspects especially in our line-out and scrums and to ensure everyone understands and executes their roles accurately,” said the former Bok lock.
Meanwhile the Bulls who meet Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday will be emboldened by the fact that Gerhard Steenekamp, Zak Burger and Bernard van der Linde have also extended their stay at the franchise.
Steenkamp, who has been a key member of the Bulls team since 2020, will remain with the side until 2026. The 25-year-old prop is also a former Junior Springbok after representing the SA Under-20 side in 2017.
Burger, 24, has also penned down an extension that will see him continue as scrumhalf until 2026 while 20-year-old fellow No9 Van der Linde, has signed on until 2025.
“It is exciting to have secured Gerhard, Zak and Bernard for a few more years,” remarked Bulls director of rugby Jake White. “They have been important members of our squad and by committing for another three to four years is important for us in terms of continuity and retaining the core of the squad as we work towards building a successful team for the coming years,” said White.
Lions team: Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Zander du Plessis, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni; Reinhard, Nothnagel (captain), Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Ruan Venter; Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Sango Xamlashe.