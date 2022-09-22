Lions opt for new halfback combo for clash against the Ospreys

Gianni Lombard's path to restoring his career to glories past takes a significant turn this weekend when he starts at flyhalf for the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Ospreys in Swansea.

Lombard, who sustained orthopaedic trauma in the form of an MCL injury in 2019 followed by an ACL knock a year later, has spent a significant portion of the last few years on the mend.

A stint in Japan has helped ease him back into things but his return to full restoration will be cranked up a significant notch when he runs out against the Ospreys.

Lombard is in the starting team at the expense of Jordan Hendrikse who will start off the bench next to scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, another of last weekend's run-on team to yield to a new starter.