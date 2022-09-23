The Springboks could leave Durban with the Rugby Championship on Saturday when they take on Argentina at Kings Park Stadium.
The Springboks are tied on points with the All Blacks at the top of the log but are behind the score difference.
They will know what will be required to win the title after New Zealand's match against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday morning.
If the All Blacks lose, SA will just need a win. If New Zealand win without a bonus point, then SA need a win and a bonus point.
If the All Blacks win with a bonus point, then SA need a bonus point too and a score difference greater than New Zealand. That difference is currently 13 points.
Argentinian coach Michael Cheika said they wanted to represent their country with pride.
“Number one, we must represent the country with pride. Number two is to make sure we back each other up,” he said.
Some Springbok fans are confident their side will beat Argentina and win the Rugby Championship, while others were more cautious and said the task may be too difficult.
POLL | Do you think the Boks will win the Rugby Championship?
The Springboks are in such a position despite not playing some of their best rugby, something that does not bother 2019 World Cup-winning prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira too much ahead of next year's tournament in France.
“I think we are in a great place because we have not played our best rugby yet. We have obviously been inconsistent this year. We haven’t been able to back up some of our wins.
“I believe the coaches have built an amazing squad depth. That’s going to be key for the World Cup next year. The Boks have that good balance between experience and youth. I think that’s really important.
“A youngster like Damian Willemse has been a revelation for me. From just the way he played in the United Rugby Championship and has taken it forward into the Springbok set-up. It’s very positive.
“ Probably they are going to have the bulk of 2019 [the World Cup winning players] in the squad, but there’s also going to be an addition of young and good talent that is coming through. It’s a great position to be in.”
