If the Sharks’ performance against Zebre in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener is anything to go by, they look set for another tough season.
Though the Sharks secured a bonus point when they defeated Zebre 42-37 in Parma, Italy, on Friday night, their performance was nothing to write home about.
The match produced 10 tries, with each side scoring five tries apiece as the Sharks survived a second-half scare to win the clash.
Reniel Hugo, Kerron van Vuuren, Werner Kok, debutant Rohan Janse van Rensburg and James Venter scored tries for the visitors as Boeta Chamberlain contributed 17 points through his boot.
Luca Bigi, Simone Gessi, Taina Fox-Matamua, Gabrielle Venditti and Jacopo Trulla scored for the hosts.
Yes, the Sharks were depleted by injuries and are also missing a number of their players, who are with the Springboks, but they need to have serious depth considering they have a demanding season ahead with the European Champions Cup (Heineken Cup).
Sharks survive ferocious attack to beat Zebre in Italy
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
If the Sharks’ performance against Zebre in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener is anything to go by, they look set for another tough season.
Though the Sharks secured a bonus point when they defeated Zebre 42-37 in Parma, Italy, on Friday night, their performance was nothing to write home about.
The match produced 10 tries, with each side scoring five tries apiece as the Sharks survived a second-half scare to win the clash.
Reniel Hugo, Kerron van Vuuren, Werner Kok, debutant Rohan Janse van Rensburg and James Venter scored tries for the visitors as Boeta Chamberlain contributed 17 points through his boot.
Luca Bigi, Simone Gessi, Taina Fox-Matamua, Gabrielle Venditti and Jacopo Trulla scored for the hosts.
Yes, the Sharks were depleted by injuries and are also missing a number of their players, who are with the Springboks, but they need to have serious depth considering they have a demanding season ahead with the European Champions Cup (Heineken Cup).
‘We know better now’: Sharks coach Everitt ahead of Zebre opener
The Sharks’ defence needs serious improvements which was apparent as they struggled against Zebre’s counterattack.
The Sharks led 28-10 at the halftime break and sealed the bonus point within 27 minutes of play as they looked set for one of their easiest victories against a side that was one of the competition’s weakest teams last season.
The hosts struggled with discipline as their scrumhalf Chris Cook was sin-binned after seven minutes and eight minutes later was joined by winger Simone Gessi on the naughty chair allowing the Sharks to have full control of the match.
The only response from the visitors in the opening 28 minutes was a successful penalty by Tiff Eden on 14 minutes.
Despite the game looking beyond them, the Italians didn’t lose hope and scored their first try through Bigi on the stroke of halftime in what looked like a lapse of concentration from the visitors.
Eden added the extras as the hosts took their points tally to 10 halfway into the clash.
POLL | Do you think the Boks will win the Rugby Championship?
The Sharks started the second stanza on a good note as Chamberlain increased their lead when he scored a penalty.
However, Zebre replied with a ferocious attack which the Sharks struggled to contain as the Italians scored two tries in a space of five minutes and minimised the big gap on the scoreboard.
Gessi scored six minutes into the second half and was quickly followed by another try by Fox-Matamua.
Venditti and Trulla scored their tries on 73 and 75 minutes, respectively as they kept the hosts in the match. Eden was able to convert three times out of the five tries.
Zebre had a try ruled out in the final minutes of the match.
The Sharks are staying abroad to face the Dragons and the tough Leinster before returning home.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Captain Kolisi and assistant coach Stick gives veteran Steyn the thumbs-up for clash against Argentina
Bok lock De Jager says focus is on small details as they prepare for Pumas
'We want to make small improvements in all facets of our game,' says Stormers assistant coach Hlungwani
Los Pumas to go all out against the Springboks at Kings Park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos