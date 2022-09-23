Competitive total
They had earlier posted a competitive, if not imposing, 174 for five and though that total appeared out of reach, Tanzania cracked as Riazat turned on the heat in the back end of the chase.
Uganda won the toss and opted to field, but their attack was under the pump from the start. Tanzania raced to 83 inside nine overs before they lost their first wicket when Ivan Ismail was bowled.
Captain Abhik Patwa provided the backbone with an inventive 68 off 55 balls.
In the chase, Tanzania reduced Uganda to 28 for two, but in the late afternoon Riazat and Muhumuza got into their stride in a wonderfully timed chase.
“This bodes well,” said Mahatlane about winning the trophy.
“We brought a young side. We left out three, four senior players, but the young men stood up. We are trying to build depth, to make sure we build for the qualifiers in the West Indies in March. Hopefully we can keep growing,” said the former SA U19 coach.
Mahatlane was named coach of the tournament.
Uganda win thrilling Africa T20 Cup final
SA coach steers the Cricket Cranes to fifth trophy in two years
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
“What a special innings by the boys,” crowed Uganda coach Lawrence Mahatlane after his team clinched the Africa T20 Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday evening, scooping their fifth trophy in two years.
Uganda beat Tanzania by eight wickets with one ball to spare in a match that produced a thrilling climax thanks to an unbeaten 147-run stand for the third wicket.
Batting heroes Riazat Ali Shah and Deusdedit Muhumuza were hoisted on their teammates' shoulders in Uganda's victory celebrations which lasted well into the night. Meanwhile Tanzania, who appeared to have one hand on the trophy when the team in yellow were 28 for two, looked on crestfallen.
“I thought Riazat Ali Shah was exceptional,” said Mahatlane of his star batter's 98 off 53 deliveries. “Chasing 175 was steep in these conditions, but the boys played well.
“This is our fifth trophy in two years, though we missed qualifying for the ODI World Cup finishing fifth,” the South African coach added.
LIAM DEL CARME | The Africa T20 Cup has come and gone, and all it needed was a little exposure
Top effort
Riazat registered the top individual score as he helped power Uganda to victory in an innings that was a masterclass in managing a chase.
His 50 came off 38 deliveries, while his next 48 came off just 15 balls.
Remarkably, he and batting partner Muhumuza were both on 50, but Riazat added 48 more and his batting partner none by the time the victory target was reached.
Inelegant, but ruthlessly effective, Muhumuza played his part, profiting mostly square of the wicket.
In the chase, Tanzania made poor decisions and their fielding let them down.
