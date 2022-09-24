A yellow card to lock Edinburgh's Grant Gilchirst left his team vulnerable and sure enough the Bulls punished them soon after when Louw barged over. Edinburgh hit back though left-wing Charlie Savala in the corner.
Bulls and Stormers register vital home URC wins
Image: ©Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
The Bulls' United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh produced a slow, yet thrilling climax at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
A high tackle by Bulls wing Stravino Jacobs resulted in a penalty for the visitors in the 80th minute but visiting fullback Henry Immelman's kick drifted well wide to hand the hosts a somewhat fortuitous 33-31 win.
Mike Blair's Edinburgh team showed why they were such redoubtable opponents last season with another plucky, smart and competent display.
A hat-trick of tries by star wing Darcy Graham helped claw them back into the contest after the Bulls had made much of the early running. In fact, early on it looked as if the Bulls might have things their own way.
The Bulls had gainline ascendancy and they were making a nuisance of themselves at the ruck. It were they through Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee and Co who ran onto the ball with the benefit of momentum.
A yellow card to lock Edinburgh's Grant Gilchirst left his team vulnerable and sure enough the Bulls punished them soon after when Louw barged over. Edinburgh hit back though left-wing Charlie Savala in the corner.
Mark Bennett's gun barrel straight conversion closed the gap to eight points but that was soon reduced to just one after Graham scored a converted try.
Though the Bulls stretched their lead, Edinburgh showed great resolve.
Their tenacity paid dividends when Graham crossed in the 68th minute.
The conversion sailed through the uprights and the visitors held a one-point advantage with 11 minutes to go.
Morne Steyn however, as one has come to expect, banged over a long-range penalty to hand the Bulls the lead.
Meanwhile in Stellenbosch the defending champions the Stormers were always in command in their 38-15 win over Connacht. Before kickoff the teams lined up to mark the death of former Wales and British & Irish Lions No8 Eddie Butler.
The revered commentator died of cancer in Peru earlier this week.
How he would have delighted in Stormers No 8 Evan Roos running onto the ball at speed, ridding himself of a defender and racing clear to the corner flag for the game's first try.
Roos and fellow backrowers Hacjivah Dayimani and Junior Pokomela were superb for the hosts who seemed to pick up where they left off last season.
The Stormers were making more gains in territory and possession but imprecision at the ruck robbed them of more opportunities to advance the scoreboard in the first half.
The hosts held a 13-8 lead at the break but two Manie Libbok penalties further stretched their lead.
Connacht were dealt a massive blow when their Ireland international Bundee Aki was red-carded in the 60th minute for a dangerous cleanout.
He arrived at breakneck speed and appeared to make contact with the head of Seabelo Senatla.
He remonstrated with officials before grudgingly departing the scene. The Stormers immediately seized the moment and if there was any doubt, the match was killed as a contest.
Dexterous handling by Hacjivah Dayimani, Clayton Blommetjies helped set up a try for Andre-Hugo Venter.
Scorers at Loftus Versfeld Bulls (33) — Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Elrigh Louw, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs. Conversions: Chris Smit (2). Penalties: Smit (2), Morne Steyn.
Edinburgh (31) — Tries: Darcy Graham (3), Charlie Savala, Damien Hoyland. Conversions: Mark Bennett (3).
Scorers at the Danie Craven Stadium:
Stormers (38) — Tries: Evan Roos, Andre-Hugo Venter, Hacjivah Dayimani.
Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalties: Libbok (4).
Connacht (15) — Tries: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier. Conversion: David Hawkshaw. Penalty: Conor Fitzgerald.
