“Everyone wants to be in that set-up, but I think my focus is now all on the Sharks. I want to do better things at the Sharks, but if that opportunity [to return to the Boks] comes, it will be credited to the coaching staff,” Fassi said.
“Every time when you go to the training field it is all about trying to improve your game in different areas and I do that every day.
“I think there’s not much where I can identify that I need improving, except being more on the ball and giving direction where it is needed.”
The Sharks began their URC campaign with an unconvincing victory over Zebre in Italy.
Aphelele Fassi eyes Boks return, but fully focused on the Sharks
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
While Aphelele Fassi is eager to return to the Springboks, the utility back says his priority is to do well for the Sharks.
Fassi missed out on the Rugby Championship as he was released to his franchise after the three-match incoming series against Wales in July. Now players such as Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canaan Moodie are before him in the Boks' pecking order.
However, Fassi is not too bothered about that and plans to use his time in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to remind national team coaches what he is capable of.
Nienaber expects clear idea on Boks’ World Cup squad after European tour
“Everyone wants to be in that set-up, but I think my focus is now all on the Sharks. I want to do better things at the Sharks, but if that opportunity [to return to the Boks] comes, it will be credited to the coaching staff,” Fassi said.
“Every time when you go to the training field it is all about trying to improve your game in different areas and I do that every day.
“I think there’s not much where I can identify that I need improving, except being more on the ball and giving direction where it is needed.”
The Sharks began their URC campaign with an unconvincing victory over Zebre in Italy.
Sharks survive ferocious attack to beat Zebre in Italy
The Sharks are in Wales for their second match of the season against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport on Saturday (8.35pm).
Fassi said it will be important for the Durban team to start well and remain consistent for the duration of the match.
“We knew that Zebre, after the result they had against Leinster [a 33-29 defeat to the Italian club], were going to come at us.
“I think what we learnt from that game is for us to stick to our plan and not deviate from what we want to achieve against them.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
White relieved youngsters pulled Bulls through against Edinburgh
A fine Spring day in 1972: 50 years on False Bay win Grand Challenge again
Bok coach Nienaber left to rue missed chances against All Blacks, Wallabies
Lions defence ‘100% better’ than a year ago: Fourie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos