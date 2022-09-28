Lions stick with halfbacks as they aim for third straight win on Welsh soil

Gianni Lombard and Sanele Nohamba's stellar performances against the Dragons have earned them another crack in the starting line-up in Friday's clash against Cardiff.

The Lions go in search of another United Rugby Championship (URC) win on the road and have opted to stay with the Lombard/Nohamba partnership ahead of the more established Jordan Hendrikse/Morne van den Berg halfback combination.

Lombard and Nohamba seemed to gel from the outset as the Lions downed the Dragons 28-27 in Swansea last weekend.

Elsewhere, though, the Lions have made two changes in the starting team with centre Henco van Wyk and lock Pieter Jansen van Vuren getting the nod.