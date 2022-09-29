“We looked at options but, for me, Clayton was the closest we would get to what Warrick had given us in strike power,” said Dobson.
Blommetjies has gap to fill at Stormers but Dobson feels he’s already blooming
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Clayton Blommetjies may not have the spring in his step or the “petal to the metal” operating procedure of Warrick Gelant, but he's already convinced the Stormers coach he's made of the right stuff.
It's still early spring, but Blommetjies — who left the City of Roses to fill the gap vacated by Gelant who left for Paris — has already made an impression on Stormers coach John Dobson.
“I was particularly impressed with Clayton against Connacht because of the efficiency of his all-round game, his composure and the experience he has from playing 200 professional matches,” the coach said on the team's website.
The defending champions beat the Irish outfit 38-15 in their opening United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch and Blommetjies hit the ground running.
“He combined very well with Manie [Libbok] and his presence meant we could still do the same things we did on attack when playing Warrick.”
That, perhaps, stands at odds with the view Blommetjies expressed before he left Bloemfontein, that he and Gelant are vastly different players who will do different things in different scenarios. In output, however, he will have to deliver close to his predecessor's capacity.
Blommetjies is a grizzled operator, having played 41 games for the Bulls, 91 for the Cheetahs and also had short stints at Scarlets and Leicester Tigers.
Like Gelant, he has a wide skill set, but is perhaps less potent going forward, while his proclivity for guile and deception sometimes leads him up blind alleys.
Dobson is unlikely to prune his free-spirited and highly sociable new recruit.
“We looked at options but, for me, Clayton was the closest we would get to what Warrick had given us in strike power,” said Dobson.
“I would say Warrick has the edge on out-and-out pace, but outside that the two players are very similar when assessing their strongest qualities. They both have a similar attacking mindset and they both gelled very quickly with Manie as our No 10.”
Blommetjies, who was schooled in Paarl, is one of the region's many exports. That the 32-year-old has decided to return is perhaps testament to the strides the Stormers have taken under Dobson.
“We are a team made up of so many players from this region, some who have been in the professional system since they became seniors and others who were schooled in the Western Cape, left and have come back,” Dobson said.
“It speaks volumes for what we are achieving as a squad where youngsters want to stay and more senior players want to return.”
The Stormers play Edinburgh, the team they beat in the quarterfinals of the URC last season, in their next match on Saturday.
