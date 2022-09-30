Sharks coach Sean Everitt explains Bok players omissions

“For us it’s a bit different compared to the other unions because we’ve got a large number of Springboks at the Sharks. Although they have missed out of the preseason and some of the new things we have implemented, they would be joining training on Monday.
“We have coaches at home in Yannick Bru, Joey Mongala and Ettienne Fynn who would bring them up to speed with what we need to do and our system from an attack and defence point of view.”
The last time the Sharks played the Dragons the SA franchise claimed a convincing 51-3 victory at Kings Park in Durban in April, but Everitt is not expecting the same kind of result this weekend.
“It is a different team. We were fortunate enough to play the Dragons at home and it was difficult for them in Durban at that time of the year.
“We are expecting a different challenge this year. At home, they are an extremely difficult team to overcome and they are physical by nature. They pride themselves in their physicality. We have to be up for that.”
Sharks: 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 4 Justin Basson, 5 Reniel Hugo, 6 James Venter, 7 Dylan Richardson, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 9 Grant Williams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 12 Ben Tapuai, 13 Rohan Janse Van Rensburg, 14 Werner Kok, 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marnus Potgieter, 23 Anthony Volmink.
Sharks coach Sean Everitt has explained why he has not rushed his Springbok stars back into United Rugby Championship (URC) action, but might call on them for tough Leinster if he is forced to do so.
The Sharks are in Wales for their URC fixture against Dragons in Newport on Saturday (8.35pm).
The Durban-based franchise will not only be hoping for another victory on their European tour, but an improved 80 minutes performance as well.
This after they kicked off their season and the tour last week with an unconvincing 42-37 win over Zebre in Italy.
The Sharks’ Boks players - including Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Jaden Hendrikse and Eben Etzebeth - are all available for franchise rugby until the end of the month.
Everitt said he opted against bringing them into camp for the game against the Dragons because they have been away for some time and he would want them brought up to speed with what the team has been busy with while they are away on national team duty.
“Our Springboks have been given a week off and they will integrate into training next week in Durban,” Everitt said.
“Obviously with regards to injuries, if we need to call them for next week we will. But I prefer for them to get up to date with what we have been doing in our preseason.”
After the Dragons, the Sharks travel to Ireland to play Leinster and then come home to face Glasgow Warriors and Ulster before Bok players head to the end of the year tour with the national team.
