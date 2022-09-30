Dweba debut
Meanwhile Joseph Dweba will make his Stormers debut in their United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh on Saturday.
Dweba, who played in three Tests this year, is yet to command a regular place in the Springbok match-day squad.
What Dweba is capable of hasn't yet been seen since he made his international debut last year but regular combat in the URC will almost certainly bring the refinement his game requires.
His inclusion is one of six changes to the Stormers starting team that also features fellow Boks, Willemse, Deon Fourie and Salmaan Moerat, Herschel Jantjies is among the substitutes and while Marvin Orie takes over the captaincy.
The team also sees two positional switches among the backs, with Dan du Plessis at outside centre and Suleiman Hartzenberg shifting to the wing in place of the injured Seabelo Senatla.
The 19-year-old Hartzenberg, the Varsity Cup star who made his debut for the Stormers last weekend, will do duty on the right wing, while Blitzbok, Angelo Davids continues on the left wing. He will have the tricky task of keeping the slippery Darcy Graham in check.
Among the forwards Neethling Fouche comes in at tighthead prop.
The returning Springboks will not disrupt the positive vibes that were created in last weekend's win over Connacht.
“It is great to have a few of our top players back from national duty and they have all slotted in seamlessly this week,” noted Stormers head coach John Dobson.
Willemse drops anchor at Stormers
Damian Willemse has extended his contract with the Stormers by five years.
The playmaker who made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2018 has developed into one of the team's coveted players and his new agreement means he is not going anywhere soon.
“We have always known the potential of a player like Damian who has all the talent in the world. To have seen him develop over the last five years into the ultimate professional has been a privilege, and we are so glad that he has chosen to remain loyal to the only team he has ever played for,” said head coach John Dobson.
“Damian has such a big impact on those around him and that influence will only grow over the next five years as we look to take this team to even greater heights,” he added.
Naturally Willemse is delighted to drop anchor in the Cape. “Playing for the DHL Stormers has always meant a lot to me, so I am very happy to know that I will be around for what will be a very bright future.
“The players and management here continually push each other to raise standards and I'm glad to know that I will be a part of that for the next five years,” Willemse said.
Tough nut to crack
Last week the Stormers started their new campaign with a resounding 38-15 win in Stellenbosch but on Saturday they return to Cape Town Stadium, the scene of their triumph in last season's final over the Bulls.
“We are all looking forward to getting out there at DHL Stadium in an early game which should be a great occasion for everyone,” said Dobson.
Edinburgh will likely present the Stormers with a significant hurdle. The Stormers will need no reminding what a tough nut Edinburgh proved to crack in their quarterfinal clash at the same stadium in June.
Last weekend Mike Blair's team was perhaps unlucky not to emerge from Loftus Versfeld with a win. Had fullback Henry Immelman converted his long range penalty attempt they would have travelled to Cape Town with a significant spring in their step.
Stormers team to play Edinburgh — Clayton Blommetjies; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie (captain), Salmaan Moerat; Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn Junior Pokomela; Herschel Jantjies, Sacha Mngomezulu.
