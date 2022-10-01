While they began the season with a defeat, the Dragons fought back hard last week to claim a 23-17 victory over Munster.
Sharks complete a good URC weekend for SA with narrow win in Wales
Image: Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images
The Sharks' hard-fought 20-19 victory over the Dragons in Wales on Saturday night completed a perfect weekend for the SA sides in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The Sharks, who are missing a host of their Springbok players, trailed for most of the match, but hard work and determination late in the second stanza saw them through.
Grant Williams and Thaakir Abrahams scored the Sharks’ two tries while the hosts scored one through Elliot Dee.
All the SA sides — the Bulls, Lions and Stormers — claimed victories against their European counterparts as local teams continue their good start in the competition.
However, the Sharks are still not convincing as a side despite their two wins from two matches since the start of the season.
But it must be noted that they are missing a chunk of their players to injuries and Boks who have been given a break as they have just completed the Rugby Championship with the national team.
When the two sides met in Durban earlier this year, the Sharks won 51-3.
However, the Dragons have shown significant growth this season and the Sharks knew they were in for a tough time at Rodney Parade.
While they began the season with a defeat, the Dragons fought back hard last week to claim a 23-17 victory over Munster.
Their clash with the Sharks started as a scrappy affair but got better later in the opening half.
Both teams had a go at each other, but they were not able to cross the whitewash in the first 40 minutes.
Will Reed kicked four penalties while Boeta Chamberlain scored two as the hosts led 12-6 at the halftime break.
With the game needing a try, it was the Dragons who crossed the whitewash first after the hosts formed a maul from a line-out and Dee went over on 48 minutes.
Reed added the extras as the Dragons extended their lead to 19-6 and looked like they were going to notch up another big victory at the expense of the South Africans.
However, a perfect interception by Bok scrumhalf Williams who ran all the way to score the Sharks’ first try of the game after 62 minutes kept the Durbanites in the game.
The Sharks scored their second try through exciting young wing Thaakir Abrahams with six minutes left on the clock.
As the Sharks were one point down, Chamberlain's kick for extras took the score to 20-19 in favour of the visitors who held on for victory.
Scorers
Dragons: Try: Elliot Dee Conversion: Will Reed Penalties: Reed (4)
Sharks: Try: Grant Williams, Thaakir Abrahams Conversion: Boeta Chamberlain (2) Penalties: Chamberlain (2).
